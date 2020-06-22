SC allows annual Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra with certain restrictions; Centre, Odisha thank top court

The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23.

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, state and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the apex court is only considering conducting the yatra in Puri and not anywhere else in Odisha.

The top court on Monday pronounced the order after hearing a batch of intervention applications seeking modification of its earlier order of staying the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court, while disposing of the pleas filed in the matter, noted that the state can stop the yatra or festivities if they feel it is going out of hand and added that it was aware of the situation and has passed the order accordingly.

Speaking to ANI, petitioner's lawyer Pranay Kumar Mohapatra had earlier said that the pleas sought directions to allow holding of Yatra only at Puri, subject to some restrictions. According to Mohapatra, the plea said that Rath Yatra should be allowed to be held in Puri on its scheduled time and the entire district should be shut down completely.

"People should not be allowed to participate in the Rath Yatra and the temple area should be barricaded around 3 kilometres. Odisha government has already conducted COVID-19 tests on 1,172 sevayats, which have come negative," he added.

Mohapatra said that if the Rath Yatra is conducted by sevayats, there are fewer chances of coronavirus spread during the religious programme.

'Nation delighted'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the entire nation is delighted by the Supreme Court decision.

In a series of tweets, he expressed his happiness over the Supreme Court`s decision. "Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating consultations.

"It makes me, as well as crores of devotees across India happy that PM @narendramodi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land are observed," he said in the tweet.

"Last evening, as per the instructions of PM @narendramodi, I spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Ji (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. This morning, on PM`s instructions, I also spoke to the Solicitor General," he added in another tweet.

Congratulating the people of Odisha, Shah tweeted, "Considering the urgency and importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place this afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the SC. Congratulations to the people of Odisha."

Patnaik thanks SC

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the Supreme Court and said that the state Government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Yatra.

"I thank the Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Rath Yatra. I also thank the Central Government for their cooperation. Odisha Govt and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Rath Yatra," he said.

CM Patnaik said that ministers will be in Puri for smooth Rath Yatra.

"Holding Rath Yatra during the times of COVID-19 is extremely challenging. Three ministers will be in Puri for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra. We have to be extremely careful during Rath Yatra till Niladri Bije (religious leaders carrying the idol of the Jagannath Temple deity on a procession around the temple). I hope all participants who are part of the yatra obey the COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

"The world will be looking at us. We need to maintain discipline and social distancing and set an example for the world," he added.

Meanwhile, the complete shutdown has been imposed in Puri district from 9 pm today till 2 pm Wednesday, said Odisha DGP Abhay.

(With ANI inputs)