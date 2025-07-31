Meet IPS SBK Singh, appointed new Delhi Police Commissioner with additional charge after Sanjay Arora's retirement

SBK Singh is replacing Sanjay Arora, who retired on July 31, 2025, marking the end of a career spanning nearly 37 years.

Senior IPS officer SBK Singh has been given the additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner, starting August 1, 2025. According to the official notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs, he will continue to hold office until further orders are issued. He is replacing Sanjay Arora, who retired on July 31, 2025, marking the end of a career spanning nearly 37 years.

A 1988-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, SBK Singh is currently posted as the Director General of Home Guard.

Known for his extensive experience in policing and internal security, Singh is expected to oversee crucial law and order responsibilities in the capital during this interim period.

Singh is due to retire in six months in February 2026.