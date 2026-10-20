SBI data breach? Hacker group claims access to 3.75 lakh records, 2722 documents

An unidentified hacker group called Siriusim has claimed to have obtained SBI customer data, but the authenticity and source of the alleged records have not been independently verified.

An unidentified group operating under the name Siriusim has claimed to have accessed a large set of confidential information allegedly linked to State Bank of India (SBI).

The claim was highlighted by cybersecurity monitoring account CyberPulse56 on X. According to the account, the group has allegedly obtained 3,75,000 entries in CSV format along with 2,722 PDF files. The alleged material is said to include customer details, residential addresses, loan applications, account-opening documents, supporting papers and other information submitted during banking applications.

Cybersecurity account flags unverified claim

CyberPulse56 first reported the claim on October 16, saying Siriusim had described the material as its first disclosure of the alleged dataset. However, the cybersecurity monitoring account also stressed that the claim had not been independently verified. The origin, authenticity and actual size of the alleged dataset remain unclear.

The figure of 3,75,000 entries also does not necessarily mean that the same number of individual SBI customers have been affected, as a single customer could potentially have multiple records. There is currently no independent confirmation that SBI's systems were breached or that the documents came directly from the bank.

The Economic Times reported on October 20 that SBI had not responded to its email seeking a comment by the time of publication.

Potential risks if data is genuine

CyberPulse56 warned that if the alleged dataset turns out to be genuine, the information could be misused for several types of financial crime. Customer details and documents could potentially be used for identity theft, targeted phishing, financial fraud or fraudulent loan applications.

However, these remain potential risks linked to the alleged exposure and do not establish that any SBI customer has actually suffered such fraud.

Recent cyberattacks target Indian financial sector

The claim comes at a time when Indian banks and financial technology companies are facing growing cybersecurity threats.

Earlier in October, cyberattacks reportedly affected around 20 banks, non-banking financial companies and fintech firms. The Economic Times reported on October 15, citing people familiar with the incidents, that attackers allegedly used stolen credentials and weaknesses in payment application programming interfaces, or APIs.

CERT-In had also issued an advisory on October 9 warning financial institutions about attacks involving compromised credentials and unauthorised fund transfers.

There is no established connection between those incidents and the separate claims involving SBI.

RBI tightens cybersecurity rules for banks

The Reserve Bank of India has also introduced stronger cybersecurity requirements for commercial banks. Under cybersecurity directions issued in July 2026, banks are required to report cyber incidents to the RBI through its DAKSH platform within six hours of detecting them. They must also proactively inform CERT-In.

The framework requires banks to maintain incident-response procedures, assess security breaches, and take steps to prevent similar incidents.

Separately, CERT-In's 2022 directions require banks to report specified cybersecurity incidents within six hours of detection or notification.

SBI advises customers to protect banking credentials

SBI says on its official website that its digital banking platforms use authentication controls, encrypted communication and other security measures to protect customers from unauthorised access.

The bank also advises customers not to share passwords, PINs or one-time passwords and to avoid responding to suspicious messages seeking banking information.

For now, the alleged Siriusim dataset remains unverified. The authenticity of the files, their source and the number of customers who may have been affected have not been established.