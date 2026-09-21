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SBI Bank Strike Advisory: Which services will work, what customers should do before September 28

Bank strike from September 28-30: SBI and Union Bank advise customers to complete branch work in advance. Check services available during the strike and key demands.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

SBI Bank Strike Advisory: Which services will work, what customers should do before September 28
SBI Bank Strike Advisory: Which services will work, what customers should do before September 28 (Representative image/ANI)
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A nationwide three-day strike has been proposed by bank unions from September 28 to 30, 2026, potentially affecting branch-based banking services across the country.  The proposed strike comes amid ongoing demands by bank employees, including five-day banking and improvements in pension-related benefits.

Bank Strike from Sep 28-30

With September 26 being the second Saturday and September 27 a Sunday, customers could face five consecutive days of branch disruption with limited access to branch services. However, even if the strike proceeds, physical bank branches could remain affected, but digital services such as UPI, ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking are expected to remain available.

In view of the development, State Bank of India (SBI) has advised customers to complete essential branch-related transactions in advance and use digital and alternative banking channels during the strike period.  In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SBI said it is taking steps to maintain essential banking services during the proposed strike and urged customers to use alternative banking channels

During the strike period, customers can continue to use alternative banking channels, including UPI, ATMs and ADWMs, internet banking, mobile banking, YONO, Business Correspondent points and customer service centres. Those who require cash withdrawals or services that can only be accessed at a bank branch are advised to complete these transactions before September 26 to avoid possible disruption.

Union Bank of India has also asked customers to rely on alternative channels for routine banking requirements during the proposed strike. 

What are the demands

Bank employees are protesting over several demands, including five-day banking, the updation and improvement of pension benefits, a common dearness allowance formula for all pensioners, and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to shift to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which has called the strike, says it represents around 90 per cent of the banking workforce.

Bank unions had also observed a nationwide strike on September 11 over the same demands. The proposed three-day strike comes during the banking sector's half-yearly closing period. Meanwhile, the Department of Financial Services is meeting the heads of public sector banks and regional rural banks to discuss contingency measures and ensure essential banking services continue during the strike.

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