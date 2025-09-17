SBI Bank Robbery: Rs 20 crore gold, Rs 8 crore cash looted in Karnataka's Vijayapura, search ops underway; 2nd bank heist in 4 months

SBI Bank Robbery: A joint search operation by Karnataka and Maharashtra police is underway. Officials have reached the spot and several people have gathered in front of the branch.

A State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Vijayapura district, Karnataka, was looted in a major armed robbery. According to preliminary reports, masked assailants carrying country-made pistols and other weapons escaped with 58 kilograms of gold and Rs 8 crore in cash.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the gang stormed into the branch, tied up staff members, and threatened them. Witnesses and local media reported that the robbers were dressed in military-style clothing. The bank manager, cashier and staff were reportedly intimidated to prevent them from pressing the alarm button.

Vehicle Found in Maharashtra

After the heist, the criminals fled the scene. Their abandoned vehicle was later discovered in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. A joint search operation is now underway, with police teams from both Maharashtra and Karnataka coordinating efforts to track down the suspects.

As news of the robbery spread, a crowd gathered outside the SBI branch. Police officials arrived on-site to assess the situation and gather evidence.

Second Bank Heist in 4 months

This is not the first major bank heist in Vijayapura. In June 2025, a Canara Bank branch in the same city was targeted, with 59 kilograms of pledged gold and Rs 5.2 lakh in cash stolen.

Key Arrests in Earlier Case

In the Canara Bank case, police arrested three prime suspects, including the branch’s former manager. Investigators revealed that Vijaykumar Miriyal, the ex-manager of the Managuli branch, was the mastermind. He was arrested along with Chandrashekhar Nerella, a former bank employee turned contractor and casino operator, and Sunil Moka, Miriyal’s assistant.