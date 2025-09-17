Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: 'I had to pay...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s diet include THESE 3 food items, here’s what ‘King Khan’ eats daily to maintain his muscular physique at 59

SBI Bank Robbery: Rs 20 crore gold, Rs 8 crore cash looted in Karnataka's Vijayapura, search ops underway; 2nd bank heist in 4 months

Bobby Deol reveals why he couldn’t say no to Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'People won’t call him SRK’s son...'

Asia Cup 2025 handshake row: India cancels practice session, press conference as tensions with Pakistan continue to simmer

PM Modi's 75th birthday: BJP celebrates with 'Sewa Pakhwada', 'NaMo Yuva Run', mega drone show; check details of events

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Mantras, shubh muhurat, rahu kaal, puja vidhi, offerings, more

Delhi BMW crash: Husband of accused Gaganpreet Kaur makes SHOCKING revelation, says, 'cannot explain...'

Tired of fading, shrinking and stretching of clothes? Try THESE genius laundry hacks to make them last longer

Sanjay Kapoor birthday special: 7 must-watch films that showcase his journey in Bollywood, from Prem to Auzaar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: 'I had to pay...'

Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came...

Shah Rukh Khan’s diet include THESE 3 food items, here’s what ‘King Khan’ eats daily to maintain his muscular physique at 59

Shah Rukh Khan’s diet include THESE 3 food items, here’s what ‘King Khan’ eats d

Bobby Deol reveals why he couldn’t say no to Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'People won’t call him SRK’s son...'

Bobby Deol reveals why he couldn’t say no to Aryan Khan’s debut series

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeIndia

INDIA

SBI Bank Robbery: Rs 20 crore gold, Rs 8 crore cash looted in Karnataka's Vijayapura, search ops underway; 2nd bank heist in 4 months

SBI Bank Robbery: A joint search operation by Karnataka and Maharashtra police is underway. Officials have reached the spot and several people have gathered in front of the branch.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

SBI Bank Robbery: Rs 20 crore gold, Rs 8 crore cash looted in Karnataka's Vijayapura, search ops underway; 2nd bank heist in 4 months
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Vijayapura district, Karnataka, was looted in a major armed robbery. According to preliminary reports, masked assailants carrying country-made pistols and other weapons escaped with 58 kilograms of gold and Rs 8 crore in cash.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the gang stormed into the branch, tied up staff members, and threatened them. Witnesses and local media reported that the robbers were dressed in military-style clothing. The bank manager, cashier and staff were reportedly intimidated to prevent them from pressing the alarm button.

Vehicle Found in Maharashtra

After the heist, the criminals fled the scene. Their abandoned vehicle was later discovered in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. A joint search operation is now underway, with police teams from both Maharashtra and Karnataka coordinating efforts to track down the suspects.

As news of the robbery spread, a crowd gathered outside the SBI branch. Police officials arrived on-site to assess the situation and gather evidence.

Second Bank Heist in 4 months

This is not the first major bank heist in Vijayapura. In June 2025, a Canara Bank branch in the same city was targeted, with 59 kilograms of pledged gold and Rs 5.2 lakh in cash stolen.

Key Arrests in Earlier Case

In the Canara Bank case, police arrested three prime suspects, including the branch’s former manager. Investigators revealed that Vijaykumar Miriyal, the ex-manager of the Managuli branch, was the mastermind. He was arrested along with Chandrashekhar Nerella, a former bank employee turned contractor and casino operator, and Sunil Moka, Miriyal’s assistant.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hema Malini reveals being rejected from Tamil film for shocking reason: 'I felt very...'
Hema Malini reveals being rejected from Tamil film for shocking reason
Jalgaon cloudburst: 1 dead, 10 villages affected in Maharashtra; rescue operations underway
Jalgaon cloudburst: 1 dead, 10 villages affected in Maharashtra; rescue operatio
Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury, his name is...
Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025
ABVP's star in Delhi University student union elections, Aryan Mann is in the lead
ABVP's Aryan Mann Leads DU Student Union Race
Donald Trump vows action after Indian-origin man beheaded in Dallas, says, ‘Time for being soft is...’
Donald Trump vows action after Indian-origin man beheaded in Dallas, says, ‘Time
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE