SBI ATM containing Rs 17.62 lakh uprooted and taken away in Jharkhand's Chatra

An ATM containing Rs 17.62 lakh of a bank was uprooted and taken away by miscreants here, a police official said.

The ATM of the Tapez branch of the State Bank of India had no internet link for the past two days before the incident in the night of Wednesday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gyan Ranjan said.

No security guard was posted at the ATM located at the outskirts of the town.

A hunt has been launched to apprehend the culprits and adjoining police stations alerted, he said.