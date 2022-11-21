‘Saza or Thailand wala maza?’: BJP slams Satyendra Jain’s massage video; #AapKaSpa trends on Twitter

BJP posted this cartoon on Twitter with #AapKaSpa (Photo - Twitter)

After a video of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain receiving a foot massage inside his jail cell in Tihar jail went viral on social media, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) couldn’t resist taking potshots at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his hoard of ministers.

Soon, BJP leaders and supports started slamming Satyendra Jain and Arvind Kejriwal using the hashtag #AapKaSpa, posting cartoons of the AAP chief giving a massage to the jailed party leader, with cash and massage oil lying inside his cell.

Taking a dig at AAP, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla posted the cartoon on Twitter using #AapKaSpa, writing, “Deni thi saza par Arvind Kejriwal ji kara rahe hai Thailand wala maza. Iss liye unke bhrasht mantra kehte hai main jail jaane se nahi ghabrata.”

A video of Satyendra Jain inside his jail cell went viral, where he could be seen receiving a foot massage while conducting a meeting with several people. Other luxurious utilities like packaged drinking water and massage oil can be seen in the video.

Later, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote a letter to the jail authorities, demanding a probe into the matter, questioning why Jain was receiving special treatment inside his jail cell. Later, some staff of the Tihar jail was suspended.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Satyendra Jain and other party leaders had earlier alleged that he is being mistreated in jail. Soon after the video came forward, posters of ‘Kejriwal massage parlour’ also appeared outside the Tihar jail.

Earlier, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had alleged that Satyendra Jain and other AAP leaders are running an extortion racket from inside the jail. Chandrasekhar alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore of protection money from him while he was imprisoned.

Chandrasekhar also alleged that he transferred over Rs 50 crores to AAP and Satyendra Jain, after he was promised an important party position in south India. Chandrasekhar also remains in prison in a money laundering and fraud case.

