'Say no to panic, yes to precautions': PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country not to panic about the situation and take necessary precautions as the 'fully vigilant' state machinery takes steps to ensure safety for all.

The Prime Minister advised people to avoid large gatherings, and also urged them to avoid 'non-essential travel.'

"Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions.No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure the safety of all by avoiding large gatherings," Modi tweeted.

"The Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Across ministries & states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all.These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of Visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," Modi added.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday reviewed its preparedness in the wake of the outbreak.

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health listed the steps taken by the Government of India to tackle the coronavirus threat, under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We already have around 1 lakh testing kits available, additional testing kits have already been ordered and they are also in procurement. 52 testing facilities are located across the country. There are a total of 56 sample collection centers," the Health Ministry official said.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, India’s response was initiated on January 8 this year, much before WHO declared COVID-19 as a public health emergency on January 30. States were directed for health sector preparedness on January 17. On the same day, point of entry surveillance was also initiated.

Appropriate arrangements have been made for community surveillance, quarantine facilities, isolation wards, adequate PPEs, trained manpower, rapid response teams for management of COVID-19. Screening at airports was started on January 17 at three airports (Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata) which was extended to four more airports (Chennai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad) on January 21. It was subsequently extended to 30 airports. Now all incoming passengers are being universally screened at the 30 airports.

Similarly, screening was initiated for vessels arriving at 12 major ports and 65 non-major ports.

India started evacuating nationals from COVID-19 affected countries on February 21. So far, the Government of India has evacuated 900 Indian citizens along with 48 belonging to other nationalities like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru.

In addition, 83 evacuees from Italy who arrived yesterday have been housed at Manesar facility for quarantine. All patients in hospitals are being treated and reported to be stable.

A high-level group of union ministers was constituted to continuously monitor the situation and evaluate preparedness and formulate measures regarding the management of COVID-19 in the country. The Group of Ministers (GoM) has met six times so far to review the situation.

With the Novel Coronavirus being declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), India has now recorded 73 cases of Covid -19.