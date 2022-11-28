IIT graduate sends threat email to PM Modi in an unusual revenge plot

IIT graduate has been booked by Gujarat police for sending threats to PM Modi | Photo: Pixabay

A 25-year-old boy, Aman Saxena was detained on Saturday night from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh by for allegedly sending Prime Minister Narendra Modi a threatening email a few days ago. According to Gujarat ATS investigators, Saxena, a boy of Adarshnagar in Badaun, sent the email threatening PM Modi's life during a rally in Jamnagar on Monday.

According to the TOI report, Saxena is a BTech graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and sent the mail as revenge on a man close to a girl he liked.

"The home ministry entrusted an investigation to the Gujarat ATS regarding the threatening email to the PMO (Prime Minister's office). After which, the ATS began an inquiry and traced the sender of that email in Adarshnagar of Badaun," an ATS official reported.

As per ATS officer, two cops went to Badaun and apprehended Saxena from his home using both technology and human monitoring. Saxena was transported to the Badaun police station for further investigation.

Saxena sent the mail under a false identity of a man who was connected to a girl he loved. Saxena intended to frame that individual in a bogus case. However, the cops are going to investigate the situation from every perspective conceivable, they said.

According to the officer, the agency would file an FIR against Saxena for making threats via anonymous communication, as well as additional offences under the Information Technology Act. According to police, the initial investigation indicates that just Saxena sent the email, but if the investigation reveals that anyone else was involved, he or she will be interrogated as well.