Sawan Somwar 2022: Shravan maas WhatsApp wishes, Facebook quotes, status and messages for loved ones

The auspicious month of Shraavana (also called Sawan or Savan) commenced on July 14 as per the Purnimant calendar and today (July 18) is the first Somvar (Monday), which is considered special for devotees of Lord Shiva.

Unmarried Hindu women observe fast on Sawan Somvars with the belief that doing so helps them get an ideal husband who has qualities like Lord Shiva.

Many people observe fasts on every Monday in the month of Shravan to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. The festival holds great significance for the Hindu community.

As devotees celebrate the first Somvar of the Shraavana Civil Month, we have compiled a list of Sawan Somwar 2022

First day of Sawan month: July 14, Thursday

First Shravan Somwar (First Monday and the first day of Shravan): July 18, Monday

Second Shravan Somwar: July 25, Monday

Third Shravan Somwar: August 1, Monday

Fourth Shravan Somwar: August 8, Monday

Last day of Sawan month: August 12, Friday

the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 06:46 PM on July 26 and ends at 09:11 PM on July 27 (As per to drikpanchang.com).

Shivaratri Parana Time - July 27– 05:40 AM to 03:51 PM

Nishita Kaal Puja Time – 12:07 AM to 12:49 AM, July 27

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 07:16 PM to 09:52 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:52 PM to 12:28 AM, Jul 27

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:28 AM to 03:04 AM, Jul 27

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:04 AM to 05:40 AM, Jul 27



Happy Sawan 2022: Quotes, Whatsapp wishes, and greetings:

- May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all and give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties in their lives.

- May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all. Happy Shivratri!

- Shiv ki shakti, Shiv ki bhakti, Khushiyon ki bahaar mile, Shivratri ke paavan avsar par aapko, Jeevan ki achchi shuruaat mile. Sawan shivratri ki shubhkaamneein.

- May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Sawan Shivratri!

- May Shiva bless you with good health, happiness, and prosperity

- May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

- Celebrate the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva.

- Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiv karte sabka udhdhaar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jeevan mein khushi hi khushi bhar dein. Om Namah Shivaay! Happy Sawan!