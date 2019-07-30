Sawan Shivratri 2019: Significance, legends & wishes

The holy month of Sawan has begun from 17 July 2019 and today the entire nation is celebrating Sawan Shivratri. Shivratri is observed every month but two Shivratris i.e Maha Shivratri and Sawan/Shravan Shivratri hold an important position.

Sawan Shivratri falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi (fourteenth day of the waning phase of moon) in the month of Shravan (July – August). Shravan Shivratri 2019 falls today i.e 30th July 2019.

Many legend & folklore are associated with this day and as per the most popular legend, Lord Shiva was impressed by Goddess Parvati's (an avatar of Shakti) 'Tapasya' and accepted her as his wife. It is believed that Goddess Parvati observed fast for his good health on moonless nights after their marriage.

As per the popular belief, if someone is looking for a suitable life partner, they should observe fast on this day and offer special prayers to Lord Shiva. A married woman too pray for well being of their husbands on this day.

Sawan month is marked by complete devotion to Lord Shiva and observing fasts, especially on Mondays, which are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are known as ‘Shravan or Sawan Somvar Vrat’. Some even, observe fasts on Tuesdays, which was known as ‘Mangala Gauri Vrat’.

Many Hindu festivals fall like Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Naag Panchami, and Teej, fall in the month of Sawan.

Here are a few wishes you can send your near and dear ones on this auspicious day...

