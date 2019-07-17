Sawan 2019: Start date, end date & 7 things you should avoid during this month

As the first spell of rain hits the country, it also marks the start of the Sawan month. This year the month of Sawan or Shravan is starting on 17 July 2019 and the month will conclude on 15 August. The end of Sawan will be celebrated with Rakshabandhan.

The month is marked by complete devotion to Lord Shiva and observing fasts, especially on Mondays, which are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are known as ‘Shravan Somvar Vrat’. Some even, observe fasts on Tuesdays, which was known as ‘Mangala Gauri Vrat’.

According to the legends mentioned in Hindu Vedas and Puranas, the holy month of Sawan is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva for success, marriage, and prosperity.

Many Hindu festivals fall like Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Naag Panchami, and Teej, fall in the month of Sawan.

Astrologers and pundits suggest a few things the people who are fasting during this month should avoid at all cost.

Let's take a look at 7 such things devotees need to be careful about -

1. Avoid drinking alcohol and eating non-vegetarian food in this holy month.

2. Brinjal or eggplant too must be avoided. According to Puranas, the vegetable is considered 'Ashuddha' (impure). Therefore a lot of people avoid eating it on Ekadashi, Chaturdashi and in the month of Kartik.

3. Though you can do the abhishek of a Shivlinga with milk, fasting devotees need to avoid drinking milk

4. Shivpujan or abhishek should be done as early as possible in the morning

5. Do not use turmeric to do the abhishek

6. Please keep your house, surroundings clean

7. According to Puranas, fasting devotees should observe abstinence. Follow the rules of Brahmacharya for the duration of Shravan. Upon failing to do so, they will be sent to hell and their next incarnation will be as animals.