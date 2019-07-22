Sawan 2019: Faithfuls recite Shiv Chalisa throughout the month

According to the legends mentioned in Hindu Vedas and Puranas, the holy month of Sawan is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva for success, marriage, and prosperity.

The holy month of Sawan has begun from 17 July 2019 and today is the first Monday of this auspicious month. The entire nation is celebrating the first 'Somvar' of Sawan month. The month is marked by complete devotion to Lord Shiva and observing fasts, especially on Mondays, which are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are known as ‘Shravan or Sawan Somvar Vrat’. Some even, observe fasts on Tuesdays, which was known as ‘Mangala Gauri Vrat’.

There will be four Mondays falling in the month of Sawan. This year the Somvar vrats will be kept on 22 July, 29 July, 5th August & 12th August. The end of Sawan will be celebrated with Rakshabandhan.

Reciting Shiv Chalisa in the month of Sawan is highly beneficial. It is said that, if you recite Shiv Chalisa with proper rituals, Lord Shiva will bless you with the desired result. Every verse written in it is holy like a mantra with miraculous effects. Many ancient scholars have indicated this Chalisa hold secret powers to bring health, wealth and prosperity.

Here's the Shiv Chalisa which you can recite every morning post-bath. While reciting it, please sure you sit in East direction and light a Diya with ghee.

Doha

Jai Ganesh Girija suvan, Mangal mul sujan

Kahit Ayodhya das tum, dev abhay vardan

Jai Girijapati din dayala, sada karat santan pritpala.

Bhol chahdrama sohat nike, kanan kundal nag phani ke.

Ang gaur, shir gangabanae, mundamal tan chhar lagae.

Vastra khal bagambar sohe, chhavi ko dekh nag muni mohe.

Maina matu ki havai dulari, bam ang sohat chhavi niyari

Kar men trishul sohat chhavi bhari karai sada shatrun shahkari

Nandi Ganesh sohain tahan kaise, sagar madhya kamal hai jaise.

Kartik shyam aur ganarau, ya chhavi ko kahi jat na kau.

Devani jab hi ai pukara, tabahin dukh Prabhu ap nivara.

Kiya upadrav Tarak bhari, devani sab mili turnahin juhari.

Turant shadanan ap pathayo, lay nimesh mahin mari girayo.

Ap jaladhar asur sanhara, suyash tumhara vidit sansara.

Tripurasur sang yudh machai, sabahin kripa kari linh bachai.

Kiya tapahin Bhagirath bhari, purve pratigya tasu purari.

Davan manan tum sam kou nahin, sevak ustuti karat sadai.

Ved nam mahima tab gai, akath anadi bhed nahin pai

Pragateu dadi-manthan te jvala, jare surasur bahe bihala.

Dindayal tahan kari sahai, Nilkanth tab nam kahai.

Pujan Ramchandra jab kinha, jit ke Lanka Vibhishan dinha.

Sahas kamal men ho rahe dhari, kinha pariksha tabahi purari

Ek kamal prabhu rakhyau gohi, kamal nayan pujan chahan soi

Kathin bhakti dekhi Prabhu Shankar, bhaye prasan diye ichhatvar.

Jai Jai Jai Anant avinasi, karat kripa sab ke ghat vasi

Dushat sakal nit mohi satavaen, bhramat rahe mohi chain na avaen.

Trahi trahi main nath pukarun, yahi avasari mohi, ani ubaro.

Lai trishul shatruni ko maro, sankat se mohe ani ubaro.



Mata pita bhrata sab hoi, sankat men puchhat nahin koi.

Svarmi ek hai as tumhari, ai haranu ab sankat bhari

Dhan nirdhan ko det sadai, jo koi jancha so phal pahin.

Ustuti kehi vidhi karaun tumhari, shamahu nath ab chuk hamari

Shahkar ho sankat ke nashan, vighna vinashan mangal karan.



Yogi yati muni dhyan lagavain, sharad Narad shish nivavain.

Namo, namo jai namo Shivaye, sur Brahmadik par na paye.

Jo yah path kare man lai, tapar hot hain Shambhu sahai.

Rinya jo koi ho adhikari, path kare so pavan-hari

Putra ho na ichchha kari koi, nishchai Shiv prasad te hoi

Pandit triyodashi ko lavain, dhyan purvak horn karavain.

Tryodashi vrita kare hamesh, tan nahin take rahe kalesh.

Dhup dip naived chadhavai, Shankar sanmukh path sunavai.

Janam Janam ke pap nashavai, ahtvas Shivpur men pavai.

Kahe Ayodhya as tumhari, jan sakal dukh harahu hamari.



Doha:

Nitya Nema kari Pratahi

Patha karau Chalis

Tum Meri Man Kamana

Purna Karahu Jagadish

This year the month of Sawan will end on 15th August with Rakshabandhan.