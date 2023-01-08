Search icon
‘Saw death right in front of me’: India's richest man Gautam Adani recounts 26/11 horror, how he faced terrorists

In a recent interview, businessman Gautam Adani talked about how he came face to face with death during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

India's richest man Gautam Adani (File photo)

Businessman Gautam Adani, who is also the richest man in India, recently appeared in an interview where he talked about his brush with death and how he came face to face with the terrorists during the harrowing 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Gautam Adani, while appearing on India TV for an interview, revealed that he “saw death right in front of him” when he was dining at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai and clearing the bill when the terrorists attacked the establishment during the 26/11 attacks.

Apart from the horrific experience of being stuck during the Mumbai terror attacks, Gautam Adani also talked about the time when he was kidnapped by bandits at gunpoint, who had demanded a hefty ransom in exchange for his safety.

Recounting how he had faced death twice in his life, the businessman said during the India TV interview, “Forgetting about bad experiences is a good thing. When I was kidnapped, I was freed the very next day. I slept a sound sleep even when I was kidnapped since my safety was not in my hands.”

“I believe that one shouldn’t dwell on things that are not in their hands. Things fall into place on their own,” the country’s richest man said during the interview. He also talked about his experience as one of the hostages in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Adani told India TV that he was inside Taj Hotel and was just about to leave after paying the bill when he got the news that the hotel is under attack. He spent the entire night trapped inside the hotel with all the other occupants, who were panic-stricken.

The businessman said that the hotel staff took him and other guests upstairs through a back staircase, keeping them safe from the terrorists. Gautam Adani, along with others, was able to leave Taj Hotel the next morning after the commandos arrived.

Gautam Adani said that the two near-death experiences in his life helped him a lot when it comes to living his life to the fullest and valuing his loved ones.

