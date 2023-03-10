Search icon
Savitribai Phule death anniversary: Take a look at great achievements of India's first female educator

Savitribai Phule participated in a variety of social causes, including the independence and schooling of women, the elimination of untouchability and gender bias.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

The anniversary of Savitribai Phule's passing is today, March 10. One of the pioneering feminists of modern India, Savitribai was also the first female educator in the nation. Her husband and she established the city's first indigenous girls' school in Pune's Bhide Wada in 1848. She listed 18 different schools.

She participated in a variety of social causes, including the independence and schooling of women, the elimination of untouchability and gender bias. At a very young age of 9, Phule got married to social activist Jyotirao Phule in Naigaon, Maharashtra.

Savitribai Phule's accomplishments in different fields 

At Pune, she established Bhide Wada, the first girls' school in India, in 1848 when having girls in the classroom was viewed as controversial.

Tilak was one of many nationalists who opposed girls' and non-Brahmin schools, fearing a potential loss of national identity.

One of the main pillars of the movement to empower women and the lower classes so they could join the rest of society on an equal basis was education.

By founding the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society for Truth-Seeking), the Savitribai Phule hoped to establish the custom of Satyashodhak marriages, in which no dowry was required.

