Savin Communication launches #PRarambh: It’s a BRAND new festive season

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the almighty Ganesha, in the Indian Culture, marks the positive start of everything. Catering to the same, Savin Communication, India’s first PR-tech company has launched #PRarambh: It’s a BRAND new festive season. This new initiative by the well-known Public Relations company is aimed at assisting businesses in elevating their brand presence and reaching out to their target audience.

Ganesh Chaturthi also marks commencement of the long Festive Season when people across the length and breadth of the country are eager to celebrate every festival that will fall under the last quarter of the year with great enthusiasm. This is also the time when brands are striving to curate unique and effective digital campaigns in order to draw the attention of their target audience and be a step ahead of their competitors in this ever-evolving cut-throat landscape. Public Relations or PR, without a doubt, is an integral part of any campaign strategy that assists brands in the process of promotion and audience outreach.

Through #PRarambh: It’s a BRAND new festive season, Savin Communication is highlighting the need for brands to start their Public Relations Activities (PR:- Public Relations; Arambh:- Begin) to have the first mover advantage this Festive Season. If you are running a business, be it across any vertical or sector, it is likely that you are aware of the fact that September, October, November, and December are the cornerstones of a company's revenue stream as consumers are eagerly prioritising purchase for themselves and their beloved ones. The Festive Season is also a time when schools are closed and adults are in a vacation mood, resulting in a massive surge in the usage of the internet and social media in particular. This is something that cannot be ignored and in fact, could be turned into a mega advantage for brands to reach out to the audience and make them aware of their offerings, sales & discounts, and exciting offers. Through 360-degree comprehensive Digital PR solutions offered by Savin Communication, businesses can turn themselves into a brand and be the first choice of the consumers, this festive season.

Digital PRarambh:- The need of the hour

Gone are the days when the same old traditional PR strategies used to be the most effective tools for Brand Promotion and Marketing. This is the era of Digitization and with almost everyone on social media platforms, Digital PR solutions are the need of the hour for brands if they want to draw the maximum attention of the audiences. Additionally, as per several studies and market research, nearly 77% of Indians prefer purchasing products via online mode for the conveniences it provides, this makes it crucial for brands to be visible over social and digital media.

Through curating a smart and effective social media strategy which also involves creating interesting and informative content in the form of creatives, articles, social media posts, and reels, Savin Communication elevates the brand presence on all platforms. Not just Social Media but Digital Media is also a staple tool for accelerating business growth in almost every aspect. With an experienced team of PR professionals and more than 100 premium publications onboard, Savin Communication assists brands in getting featured and reaching out to their target audience. With SMART PR and Programmatic PR, Savin Communication has empowered the brands to customise their Digital PR strategies and build credibility through time-based, measurable outcomes. By selecting the right publications, and tracking the target audience, Savin Communication enables businesses to boost their branding and provides them Result-Oriented Investment (ROI) in PR.

#PRarambh and be one step ahead!

Staying one step ahead is something that every business desires as they do not want to lose out on their target audience. For this, it is essential to start early and this is why Savin Communication has launched their new initiative #PRarambh ahead of the Festive Season. The objective of the new initiative is to promote brands and their offerings digitally and create a positive buzz around the brand that will help them be ahead of their competitors.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)