Save Sujith: Rocky terrain poses big challenge to drilling for parallel hole, experts look for alternative plans

A parallel hole being drilled to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who fell into an abandoned borewell on Friday in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district, has hit a roadblock with rocky terrain of the region posing a big challenge for the rescue teams.

Sujith fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday around 5:30 pm. He was trapped at around 25 feet in a 600-feet borewell. Fire department, police and a team from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Attempts to rescue him using ropes failed and he is now trapped at 100 feet.

The rescue operation entered the fourth day on Monday.

A parallel hole is being drilled since Sunday using equipment from ONGC and L&T. However, the pace of the drilling has been slow due to the rocky terrain of the region.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar who is monitoring the situation at the ground said, "As per original plan we should have reached 90ft by now, but the hard rocks are hampering drilling efforts and we have only drilled up to 40ft."

"Even the heavy machinery that we have on site are struggling to drill the Rocky surface. We are in talks with experts regarding alternate plans of action. We are in the final stage of taking a decision," he said.

The rescue teams are digging a parallel 110-feet-deep hole of 1 metre in diameter in order for rescue personnel to enter and pull out the child. Rigs of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are being used to drill the hole through which fire and rescue personnel will enter.

State Transport Secretary Radhakrishnan, who is also at the site, said the engineers tried drilling at a different spot but encountered rocks there as well.

"We are using German equipment provided by L&T. When we tried drilling at a different spot, we encountered rocks there as well," he said, adding that there is not enough space in the well to use the balloon technology to rescue the child.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited the village on Sunday night to console Sujith’s parents and monitor the rescue efforts.

Wishes and prayers from not just the state but across the country are pouring in with #SaveSujith and #PrayForSujith becoming top trends on Twitter.

Congress' Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, actor-turned-politicians Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have tweeted in support of Sujith.