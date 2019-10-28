Save Sujith: Efforts to rescue 2-year-old boy from borewell enters 4th day, parallel hole being dug

Efforts to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who fell into an abandoned borewell on Friday in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district, entered the fourth day on Monday with a parallel hole being drilled to pull him out of the 600-feet borewell.

Sujith fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday around 5:30 pm. He was trapped at around 25 feet in a 600-feet borewell. Fire department, police and a team from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Attempts to rescue him using ropes failed and he is now trapped at 100 feet, The News Minute reported.

The rescue teams are now digging a parallel 110-feet-deep hole of 1 metre in diameter in order for rescue personnel to enter and pull out the child. A rig of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is being used to drill the hole through which fire and rescue personnel will enter.

“A parallel borewell is being dug…efforts are on…we have a technical team at the spot comprising officials from Larsen and Toubro, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited,” J Radhakrishnan, the principal secretary of the Disaster Management and Mitigation department, was quoted as saying by PTI.

The drilling team is facing some difficulty and the process is slow due to rocky terrain. Around 40 feet deep hole has been dug so far. Sujith’s movements and health condition are also being monitored as the drilling is underway.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reached the village on Sunday night to console Sujith’s parents and monitor the rescue efforts.

At least three state ministers - Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar, Disaster Management Minister RB Udhaya Kumar and Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar - are overseeing the rescue operations from the ground zero, TNM reported.

Wishes and prayers from not just the state but across the country are pouring in with #SaveSujith and #PrayForSujith becoming top trends on Twitter.

Congress' Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, actor-turned-politicians Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have tweeted in support of Sujith.