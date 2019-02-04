Headlines

Save Hazare's life, Shiv Sena tells govt as fast enters sixth day

The Shiv Sena Monday appealed to the BJP-led government to save the life of social activist Anna Hazare whose hunger strike entered its sixth day.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 04, 2019, 03:16 PM IST

The Shiv Sena Monday appealed to the BJP-led government to save the life of social activist Anna Hazare whose hunger strike entered its sixth day.

The 81-year-old anti-graft crusader has been on hunger strike in his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar, over 240 kilometers from here, since Wednesday.

Hazare, the face of the Lokpal movement, has been demanding the appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra and resolution of farmers' issue.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, the Sena said, "Anna faces criticism for being adamant and stubborn. It is said to be the trait of selfless people.

Similar characteristics are found in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, but it is portrayed as his greatness," In its editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday, the Sena said, "First you should save Anna's life and then we can see what is to be done later."

"If the government is wishful of Anna losing his life in this battle, then it is a sign of the state's culture getting morbid," the Sena editorial alleged.

It also hit out at the Union government for the PMO's letter to the Gandhian which his supporters claimed was "terse" and amounted to giving him the cold shoulder.

"Your letter was received, thank you and best wishes", read the letter, purportedly sent by the PMO, which was shown to some reporters by an aide of Hazare on February 2.

"His fast is for the Lokpal, the appointment of Lokayukta and farmers' issues and the Prime Minister has sent a letter wishing him luck for his fast unto death," the Sena editorial claimed.

The BJP's ally in the Maharashtra and Union government also alleged that the ruling dispensation had "managed" the media at the national level to ensure coverage of Hazare's stir was kept at a "low level".

"If Anna's agitation spreads across the country like last time, then there will be chaos in the country. The government is trying to keeping the coverage at a low level," Sena alleged.

