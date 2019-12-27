'Save Constitution-Save India': Congress to take out flag marches across country on Foundation Day

Amidst widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the country, the Congress party will hold flag marches carrying the message of “Save Constitution- Save India” at various parts of the country on its foundation day(December 28) tomorrow.

Congress' general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal said that the party will also hoist its flag at the AICC headquarters in Delhi at 9:30 AM on Saturday.

In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, and flag marches across the country, the state chiefs of the party will also read the preamble of the constitution at public meetings scheduled to take place tomorrow.

"In addition to the customary Flag Hoisting in the respective State Capitals, the Presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will thereafter undertake Flag Marches carrying the message of “Save Constitution-Save India”," Congress' press statement read.

"In the last few days there have been widespread protests in colleges, universities, and prominent institutions across the country against the government’s decision to implement NRC/CAA. Faced by this massive backlash, the PM and Home Minister have indulged in characteristic doublespeak, and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through NPR," it further stated.

The Congress Party has vowed to defend the constitution and thwart any effort made to derail India from the path of progress amidst 'historical unemployment' and 'economic gloom'.