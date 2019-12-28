'Save Constitution - Save India': Congress lines up flag marches, anti-CAA rallies to mark Foundation Day; full schedule

Amidst widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the country, Congress will hold flag marches carrying the message of 'Save Constitution - Save India' across all capital cities of the nation today to mark the Foundation Day of the party (December 28).

Included in today's curriculum for the party are a number of events. While Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi hoisted the party flag at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a rally at Assam's Guwahati. The rally is meant to target the BJP government in Assam, and by extension the Narendra Modi-led central government, over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Intense anti-CAA protests have marked the northeast since the Act came into being on December 9, and Guwahati has faced a solid brunt of it, having witnessed one of the most violent public outrages in a while now.

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi unfurls the National Flag at the AICC HQ on #CongressFoundationDay

According to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), the Guwahati rally starts at 11 AM from the Khanapara veterinary college playground, with Rahul Gandhi joining in at 1 PM. The Congress MP will also meet the family members of two deceased protesters in Assam, both minors who allegedly fell prey to police bullets - one in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati and the other in the Chhaygaon area in Kamrup district.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also set to address party workers at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, where several regions have been witnessing a brutal clampdown by the Yogi Adityanath government on violent anti-CAA protests.

In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, and flag marches across the country, the state chiefs of the party will also read the preamble of the constitution at public meetings scheduled to take place today.

INC COMMUNIQUE 'Save Constitution- Save India' - Congress Party to undertake Flag Marches across the Country on its Foundation Day. Press Statement issued by @kcvenugopalmp, General Secretary, In-charge (Organisation), AICC

"In addition to the customary Flag Hoisting in the respective State Capitals, the Presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will thereafter undertake Flag Marches carrying the message of “Save Constitution-Save India”," Congress' press statement read.

"In the last few days, there have been widespread protests in colleges, universities, and prominent institutions across the country against the government’s decision to implement NRC/CAA. Faced by this massive backlash, the PM and Home Minister have indulged in characteristic doublespeak, and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through NPR," it further stated.

The Congress Party has vowed to defend the constitution and thwart any effort made to derail India from the path of progress amidst 'historical unemployment' and 'economic gloom'.