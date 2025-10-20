FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since war started? Ukraine president says, 'We need..'

Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport due to...

PM Modi makes BIG appeal ahead of Diwali: 'Let's mark this festive season by...'

Ukraine's Zelenskyy compares Vladimir Putin with Hamas: 'Something similar but...'

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur makes SHOCKING statements on Hindu daughters, urges parents to 'break leg if they visit non-hindu...'

Women's World Cup 2025: India's semi-final qualification scenarios after loss to England

Delhi ranks as world's most polluted with AQI of 346 in IQAir list, THIS city ranks second, three Indian cities in top 10

Former employee at Narayana Murthy's Infosys on work culture of 1990s: 'We slogged like...'

IND-W vs ENG-W, Women’s World Cup 2025: England win last-over thriller by 4 runs as India suffer third consecutive defeat

Donald Trump calls Colombian President Petro 'illegal drug leader', announces US to cut off all subsidies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since war started? Ukraine president says, 'We need..'

Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since Ukraine war started?

Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport due to...

Saudia flight makes emergency landing in Kerala due to...

PM Modi makes BIG appeal ahead of Diwali: 'Let's mark this festive season by...'

PM Modi's BIG appeal ahead of Diwali: 'Let's mark festive season by...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport due to...

This is not the first time a Saudia Airlines flight has faced an in-flight emergency. A flight earlier this year, on June 16, had reported smoke and sparks on the wheels while landing at Lucknow airport. Read on for more details on this.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 02:00 AM IST

Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport due to...
The aircraft safely landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Saudia Airlines flight from Jakarta to Medina was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala due to a medical emergency. A passenger onboard the flight fell unconscious, prompting the diversion. The aircraft safely landed in Thiruvananthapuram, and the passenger, an Indonesian national, was shifted to Ananthapuri Hospital for medical attention, officials at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport said.

This is not the first time a Saudia Airlines flight has faced an in-flight emergency. A flight earlier this year, on June 16, had reported smoke and sparks on the wheels while landing at Lucknow airport. A passenger on that flight recalled the swift action by authorities, noting that the incident was contained in just 20 minutes, highlighting the prompt response of airport safety teams during emergencies. "There were around 284 passengers onboard. At the time of landing, the pilot pulled the emergency brakes. Immediately, Fire Brigade vehicles at the airport came to extinguish the smoke in the aircraft's wheel. This took about 20 minutes, and soon after we disembarked," the passenger told ANI.

Lucknow airport officials said the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot after smoke was detected and ensured the smoke was contained, preventing any damage to the aircraft. Officials added that no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred on the morning of June 15. The passengers were safely disembarked, and airport operations were not affected. The flight had returned from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, carrying Hajj pilgrims. Smoke and sparks had been detected on the plane's wheels shortly after landing while it was on the taxiway. "On the morning of 15th June, smoke was detected from the wheels of a Saudia Airlines aircraft that landed at Lucknow airport from Jeddah. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot. Working with the Saudia team, the smoke was contained, and damage to the aircraft was averted. The passengers were disembarked safely, and there was no impact on airport operations," an official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill on verge of major milestone in Australia; poised to surpass Babar Azam in THIS list
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill on verge of major milestone in Australia; poised to sur
Afghanistan issues BIG warning to Pakistan amid ceasefire: 'Swear by god, you will not find safety even up to Indian border'
Afghanistan issues BIG warning to Pakistan amid ceasefire: 'Swear by god...'
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara, but warns him...
Fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi gives BIG warning ahead of his extradition to India hearing in UK court: 'Sensational developments...'
Fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi gives BIG warning ahead of his UK...
Air India's BIG Diwali gift for passengers; to operate special Milan-Delhi flight to bring home stranded passengers, check schedule
Air India's BIG Diwali gift for passengers; to operate special flight
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE