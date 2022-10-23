Saudi Crown Prince to visit India on November 14 on PM Modi's invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - File Photo

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Mohammed bin Salman, will visit India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November when he is on his way to the G-20 Summit in Indonesia’s Bali, reported NDTV quoting sources.

The Saudi Crown Prince will arrive in India on Noveber 14 morning and leave later in the day. The visit comes on an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sent him a letter through the External Affairs Minister in September.

Saudi Arabia and Russia lead OPEC+, a grouping of nearly two dozen producing countries which controls about 40% of the global supplies. The OPEC+ decision earlier this month to cut 2 million barrels of oil a day from November angered many consumers, especially the US, which accused Saudi of siding with Russia and threatened it of 'consequences.'

Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had visited India last week, which had coincided with the OPEC+ taking a decision to cut oil production. He had simultaneously held talks with Chinese officials online back then.

Abdulaziz bin Salman had held discussions with top Indian ministers including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Power Minister RK Singh.