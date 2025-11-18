Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waved Indian flag, carried tricolour on his shoulder at his concert, reveals REAL reason behind it: 'My heart has no..'
Vikram Bhatt is in BIG trouble, booked in Rs 30 crore fraud case by..., filmmaker reacts to FIR lodged on him: 'Rajasthan police is being misled'
Delhi air quality nears AQI 600, GRAP-4 implemented in National Capital Region; know restrictions under each GRAP stage
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt spits in BB house out of anger, her mother gives major reality check about..., thanks Gaurav Khanna for...
Saudi Arabia Tragedy: Indian man loses 18 relatives despite plea for them to avoid traveling together
US President Donald Trump to finalise F-35 Fighter Jet deal with Saudi Crown Prince Salman
Gold, silver prices today, November 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
'Ranbir Kapoor has no...': Ramayana's Vishwamitra Ajinkya Deo on success mantra of Rishi Kapoor's superstar son, admits he 'made me feel so...'
Good News for Uttar Pradesh Residents: CM Yogi government to spend Rs 7.97 crore for revamping roads linking historical, religious sites in THESE cities; Check details here
PM Modi hits out at Congress party: 'They provided shelter to...'
INDIA
A tragic accident near Madina has claimed the lives of 18 members of a Hyderabad family returning from Umrah. Read here to know details
One of the deadliest accidents involving Indian Umrah pilgrims has left a Hyderabad family mourning the loss of 18 loved ones, spanning three generations, after their bus collided with an oil tanker and caught fire near Madina, Saudi Arabia, early Monday. The devastating crash has shattered Syed Rashid, a 35-year-old man from Vidyanagar, who bid farewell to his family just days ago as they embarked on their spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia. Rashid, who lost his parents, brother, sister-in-law, and several other relatives in the tragedy, is grappling with the enormity of the loss. "It was a big loss for me," he said.
Among the victims were Rashid’s parents, 65-year-old Shaik Naseeruddin, a retired railway employee, and his 60-year-old mother Akhter Begum, his 38-year-old brother, his 35-year-old sister-in-law, and their three children.
Other family members who perished included Sirajuddin, a resident of the US, his wife Sana, and their three children, as well as relatives Amina Begum, Shameena Begum, and Rizwana Begum along with their children.
Rashid recalled pleading with his family not to travel together, especially with the children. "I urged them not to travel together, especially with children. I never imagined that would be the last time I saw them. At least some of them would have survived had they listened," he said, expressing his anguish and helplessness.
A relative from a separate family, who also lost multiple family members in the crash, spoke of the unbearable pain. "I lost all five members of my family – two brothers-in-law, my mother-in-law, and a niece. When authorities told me that everyone on the bus had died, I was shocked. I urge the government to ensure the bodies are brought back to India," he said, highlighting the desperate appeals from the grieving families.
As news of the tragedy spread, distressed families gathered at Haj House in Hyderabad, anxiously seeking information about their loved ones. Representatives from Al Meena Travel Agency, a subsidiary of Al Makkah at Bazarghat, confirmed that 20 pilgrims from their group had left for Saudi Arabia on November 9.
Sixteen of them were returning to Madina from Mecca when the accident occurred. Initially, the agency said the whereabouts of the pilgrims were unknown, but later Saudi authorities confirmed that all passengers on the bus had died.
Preliminary information gathered by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar indicates that at least 45 Indians, mostly from Hyderabad, were killed in the crash. However, Saudi authorities have not released an official casualty count, as identification of the victims is proving difficult due to severe burns.
The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has deployed officials to the site, and officials said, "The process to identify the deceased is underway." According to the Telangana Hajj Committee, 10 children were among the dead. The collision took place around 25 km from Madina, shortly after midnight.
Miraculously, one passenger survived the inferno – Shoaib, a Hyderabad man who escaped by smashing a window and jumping out of the burning bus. He sustained burns on his hands and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Relatives described his escape as nothing short of a miracle, amid the otherwise unbearable loss.