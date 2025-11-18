Saudi Arabia Tragedy: Indian man loses 18 relatives despite plea for them to avoid traveling together

A tragic accident near Madina has claimed the lives of 18 members of a Hyderabad family returning from Umrah. Read here to know details

One of the deadliest accidents involving Indian Umrah pilgrims has left a Hyderabad family mourning the loss of 18 loved ones, spanning three generations, after their bus collided with an oil tanker and caught fire near Madina, Saudi Arabia, early Monday. The devastating crash has shattered Syed Rashid, a 35-year-old man from Vidyanagar, who bid farewell to his family just days ago as they embarked on their spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia. Rashid, who lost his parents, brother, sister-in-law, and several other relatives in the tragedy, is grappling with the enormity of the loss. "It was a big loss for me," he said.

Details of the victims

Among the victims were Rashid’s parents, 65-year-old Shaik Naseeruddin, a retired railway employee, and his 60-year-old mother Akhter Begum, his 38-year-old brother, his 35-year-old sister-in-law, and their three children.

Other family members who perished included Sirajuddin, a resident of the US, his wife Sana, and their three children, as well as relatives Amina Begum, Shameena Begum, and Rizwana Begum along with their children.

'Urged them no to travel together'

Rashid recalled pleading with his family not to travel together, especially with the children. "I urged them not to travel together, especially with children. I never imagined that would be the last time I saw them. At least some of them would have survived had they listened," he said, expressing his anguish and helplessness.

Plea for government help

A relative from a separate family, who also lost multiple family members in the crash, spoke of the unbearable pain. "I lost all five members of my family – two brothers-in-law, my mother-in-law, and a niece. When authorities told me that everyone on the bus had died, I was shocked. I urge the government to ensure the bodies are brought back to India," he said, highlighting the desperate appeals from the grieving families.

Distress and uncertainty at Haj House, Hyderabad

As news of the tragedy spread, distressed families gathered at Haj House in Hyderabad, anxiously seeking information about their loved ones. Representatives from Al Meena Travel Agency, a subsidiary of Al Makkah at Bazarghat, confirmed that 20 pilgrims from their group had left for Saudi Arabia on November 9.

Sixteen of them were returning to Madina from Mecca when the accident occurred. Initially, the agency said the whereabouts of the pilgrims were unknown, but later Saudi authorities confirmed that all passengers on the bus had died.

Saudi Arabia authorities yet to release official statement

Preliminary information gathered by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar indicates that at least 45 Indians, mostly from Hyderabad, were killed in the crash. However, Saudi authorities have not released an official casualty count, as identification of the victims is proving difficult due to severe burns.

The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has deployed officials to the site, and officials said, "The process to identify the deceased is underway." According to the Telangana Hajj Committee, 10 children were among the dead. The collision took place around 25 km from Madina, shortly after midnight.

Out of 46 passengers only one survived

Miraculously, one passenger survived the inferno – Shoaib, a Hyderabad man who escaped by smashing a window and jumping out of the burning bus. He sustained burns on his hands and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Relatives described his escape as nothing short of a miracle, amid the otherwise unbearable loss.