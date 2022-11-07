‘Satyendra Jain threatening me, pressure getting too much’: Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s fresh salvo against AAP

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar (File photo)

After conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar issued explosive allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, another letter by the jailed ‘megathug’ was sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, leveling fresh salvo against AAP.

In another letter written by the jailed conman, he has said that AAP leader Satyendra Jain, who is currently in jail in connection with a hawala case, has been threatening him through the jail authorities, according to ANI reports.

Chandrasekhar further said that he is “under a lot of pressure” because of the constant threats he has been receiving and has urged the Delhi LG to call for a CBI probe into the extortion allegations.

In his fresh letter, Chandrashekhar wrote, "I request you to direct an urgent CBI investigation and allow me to file an FIR as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed.”

Saying that he is being threatened, the conman further added in his letter, “After my last application was released on media, from last two days there has been a severe threat that I have been receiving from the jail administration on behalf of Mr Satyendar Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel."

"If I was the country’s biggest thug then why during 2016 when I personally delivered Rs 50 crores to Mr Satyendra Jain in the presence of Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening, Mr Kejriwal and Mr Jain had visited me for the dinner at Hyatt, Bhikaji Kama Place where I was staying," he alleged in the letter, as per ANI reports.

Earlier, Sukesh Chandrasekhar had alleged that Satyendra Jain had extorted Rs 10 crores from him in the name of protection money when he was lodged in the Tihar Jail in Delhi. Jain allegedly took another Rs 50 crores from the conman, promising him a party post in south India.

“I (Sukesh) have known, Satyender Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crores to AAP in the promise of giving me an important post in the party in the south zone and also helping me to be nominated to Rajaya Sabha following the expansion," said Chandrashekhar.

Meanwhile, AAP has refuted all claims of having ties with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, saying that this is a planned conspiracy by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Delhi municipality elections.

(With ANI inputs)

