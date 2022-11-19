Video: BJP claims AAP Minister Satyendar Jain gets massages in Tihar jail, slams VIP treatment

BJP claims AAP Minister Satyendar Jain gets massages in Tihar jail, shares video (Screengrab from the video)

BJP has released a video of Delhi AAP minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail cell. The CCTV footage purportedly shows the minister getting a foot, back and head massage in his cell. Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of the 58-year-old Delhi minister.

"VVIP treatment in jail! Can Kejriwal defend such a mantri? Should he not be sacked? This shows true face of AAP!" BJP's Shehzad Jai Hind said in a tweet along with a video of Jain.

One more



All rules thrown to the dustbin



VVIP treatment in jail Can Kejriwal defend such a Mantri Should he not be sacked



This shows true face of AAP



Vasooli VVIP Massage inside Tihar Jail Tihar is under AAP govt pic.twitter.com/psXFugf7t5 November 19, 2022

The BJP also questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's silence over the video. Meanwhile, AAP has rejected BJPs claims. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has termed the video as "treatment for injury".

"Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment... His spine was damaged, it's on record," Sisodia said.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency earlier this month had informed a court that the minister was getting massage and enjoying other facilities in the jail.