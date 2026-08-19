Satyendar Jain sent to judicial custody in Delhi Jal Board corruption case; bail plea on Aug 25

The Court refused to declare Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's arrest by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) as illegal. The court will hear the AAP leader's bail plea on August 25.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been sent to judicial custody in a case of alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Special Judge (PC Act) Digvinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts on Wednesday rejected Jain's application in this regard.

Satyendra Jain sent to judicial custody

The Court refused to declare Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's arrest by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) as illegal. The court will hear the AAP leader's bail plea on August 25.

The Court also sent Udit Prakash Rai, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma to judicial custody. Meanwhile, accused Ankit Srivastava has been sent to police remand for two days.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the arrest of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. He alleged that the agency was pressured to make the arrest.In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Amit Shah ji should explain why he got Satyendra Jain arrested by pressuring the investigation agency." In another post, Kejriwal claimed that an ACB official had revealed that there was no plan to arrest Jain until Wednesday morning, alleging that the decision was taken after a call from Shah. Kejriwal further alleged that arrests were no longer being made on the basis of whether a person had committed a crime."Clearly, now arrests don't happen based on whether someone has committed a crime or not, but rather on whom those two want to arrest."

Delhi Jal Board case

Jain was arrested by the ACB on August 18 in connection with alleged irregularities in the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The case, registered in May 2024 following a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, concerns alleged manipulation of tender conditions, criminal conspiracy and suspected bribe payments linked to contracts for upgrading DJB sewage treatment plants.

Jain and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai, an IAS officer, were among six people arrested by the Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch on Tuesday in connection with an alleged corruption and tender-manipulation case involving the augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) of the Delhi Jal Board.

The FIR invokes Sections 7, 7A, 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, along with Sections 420, 409, 418 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the ACB, the case concerns alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process for DJB's STP projects. During the investigation, the ACB allegedly found that the tendering process contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, M/s Euroteck Environment Private Limited.