Satyendar Jain moves special court seeking action against ED over leaked massage video

In spite of the court-issued undertaking, according to Jain's legal team, ED leaked the CCTV video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 07:16 PM IST

Satyendar Jain moves special court seeking action against ED over leaked massage video | Photo: ANI (Screengrab from the video)

Satyendar Jain, a minister for Delhi, filed a motion for contempt against the Enforcement Directorate in a Special court on Saturday. In spite of the court-issued undertaking, according to Jain's legal team, ED leaked the CCTV video. The ED was given notice by Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who set the hearing date for November 21, 2022.

Satyendar Jain's lawyer Mohd Irshad wrote in his tweet, "Special court issues contempt of court notice to ED on Satyendar Jain’s application for leaking Tihar CCTV footage to BJP & others. The court will hear on Monday how did BJP get the confidential footage and why it was circulated ?" 

Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded that the minister be moved from the prison, a CCTV video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving a full body massage in Tihar Jail surfaced on social media on Saturday morning (BJP). According to the alleged CCTV footage from September 13, the minister is seen reading some papers while lying on his bed, and a man sitting next to him appears to be massaging his foot.

Another video shows a man massaging the Delhi minister's legs, back, and head before continuing to give him a full body massage, according to BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who posted the clip on his official Twitter account. 

On Saturday, the videos appeared on social media, about ten days after the ED charged AAP minister Jain, of receiving special treatment inside the Tihar prison. "Unknown persons gave massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," the ED had said in the court.

Ajit Kumar, the superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, was suspended shortly afterward for allegedly giving a jailed Delhi minister a VIP treatment. In connection with a case involving money laundering, the minister, Jain, was detained and has been in jail since June; on Thursday, a Delhi court denied his request for bail.

(With inputs from ANI)

