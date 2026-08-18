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Satyendar Jain arrested in Rs 1.52 crore tender case: What is the Delhi Jal Board scam?

Delhi ACB arrested former minister Satyendra Jain and five others over alleged tender irregularities in Delhi Jal Board STP projects. Read till the end to know more.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 10:40 PM IST

Satyendar Jain arrested in Rs 1.52 crore tender case: What is the Delhi Jal Board scam?
Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain was arrested by ACB on Tuesday. (Pic Credits: X/SatyendarJain)
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The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday arrested six accused, including former Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain, in connection with alleged irregularities and manipulation in the tendering process for augmentation and upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The action has been taken after an FIR was registered on May 11, 2024, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). The case was registered on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, following allegations of large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions, and criminal conspiracy in the Delhi Jal Board tendering process.

List of 6 accused arrested

Satyendar Kumar Jain – Former Minister, Delhi Government

Udit Prakash Rai (IAS) – Former CEO, Delhi Jal Board

Ankit Srivastava – Former Contractual Consultant, Delhi Jal Board

Nagendra Yadav – Proprietor, M/s AN Enterprises

Raja Kumar Kurra – Owner, M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.

Pankaj Verma – Proprietor, M/s Srijanhar

How the tender process was allegedly manipulated

As per a report by ANI, the ACB allegedly found that restrictive technical specifications and conditions were introduced in the tender in such a way that favoured M/s Euroteck Environment Private Limited, thereby allegedly limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity.

The report further stated that the investigation revealed alleged non-conduct of a proposed pilot study, inclusion of restrictive conditions relating to the technology and media to be used, exclusion of essential parameters concerning treated effluent, and subsequent changes in technical specifications.

ACB alleges commission payments, Rs 1.52 crore bribe

The ACB also revealed that there was frequent contact between private persons, intermediaries, and public servants regarding the exchange of tender conditions, corrigenda, and other tender-related documents. The agency also alleged that funds were transferred as commission through intermediary entities, including M/s Srijanhar and M/s AN Enterprises.

Substantial amounts were allegedly transferred to the proprietorship concern of accused Nagendra Yadav from entities linked to the private technology provider. The agency has specifically alleged that Prakash Rai received a bribe amounting to Rs 1.52 crore in his and his relatives' bank accounts through M/s AN Enterprises.

Meanwhile, the ACB said that the material collected during the investigation led to the interrogation and subsequent arrest of all six accused.

What is the Delhi Jal Board scam?

The Delhi Jal Board scam involves alleged corruption in tenders for upgrading sewage treatment plants. The ACB alleges that tender rules were changed to favour a private company, also limiting competition and enabling alleged bribe payments. The investigation includes an alleged ₹1.52 crore bribe paid to a former Delhi Jal Board CEO and his relatives.

(With ANI inputs)

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