Satya Pal Malik vs Delhi Police explained: Was he detained?

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik and some Khap leaders staged a protest at a police station in Delhi on Saturday, after they were stopped from holding a meeting at a part in the southern district. The police had asked them to disperse in the absence of permission from the authorities. Malik has made headlines with his explosive claims about the Pulwama attack and the CBI's summons over an alleged insurance scam.

Malik said he and his supporters had gone to the RK Puram Police Station claiming he was stopped from providing food to Khap leaders at the public park. They left the police station in the afternoon.

The meeting was called by Malik and a group of Khap leaders. However, no one was scheduled to address the meeting at the venue. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said there was no violation of rules in the meeting.

A police officer told PTI that the meeting was taking place in RK Puram and the ex-governor was told that he hadn't taken permission for the same. He had come of his own volition.

The Delhi Police said Malik wasn't detained. He was informed that he could leave at his own will, said DCP Manoj C.

Malik said he only wanted to provide food to these leaders as he didn't have much space in the house.

"I don't have much space in my house, so I decided to give them food here (at the park). They (police) have orders from somewhere not to allow the gathering and let me give them the food. I told them 'arrest me and I am coming with you'."

Chaduni said since there was no speech, there was no violation of rules.

"I fail to understand why we were not allowed by police to hold the meeting as there was no scheduled speech of any farmer leaders there. Malik ji wanted to serve food to farmer leaders at the park. Where is the violation of rules in this."

The CBI has asked Malik to appear in connection with the alleged insurance scam. This will be the second time he will be questioned in connection with the case.

In an interview, Malik had questioned the way the government handled the Pulwama attack.

With inputs from PTI