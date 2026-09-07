Satya Niketan PG Collapse: MCD vows strict action, orders sealing of all 'illegal' buildings above four floors

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said officials responsible for permitting such illegal constructions will face strict action, and in a post on X, he said those found guilty will face severe consequences, including immediate dismissal from service.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed immediate sealing of all 'illegal' constructions exceeding four floors after a building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi claimed six lives.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said officials responsible for permitting such illegal constructions will face strict action, and in a post on X, he said those found guilty will face severe consequences, including immediate dismissal from service.

“All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal,” the MCD said.

“The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances,” Wahi said, adding that the orders would be implemented with immediate effect.

The order was issued after a nearly 30-year-old five-storey building, being used as a paying guest facility for students, collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday afternoon.

What exactly happened?

According to police, construction work was underway in the basement when the building collapsed around 1:30 pm on Sunday. The South Campus police station received a PCR call at 1:34 pm about a building collapse near Nanakpura Gurdwara.

The building that collapsed was reportedly situated at Shop No. 14, where a four-storey structure had allegedly been constructed illegally. Similar violations have also been found at adjacent Shop Nos. 13 and 12.

Police said in a statement that the exact number of people trapped or injured was not known at first and more details would be shared after verification.

FIR agaisnt owner resgistered

Police said the owner of the building has been identified and teams have been formed to trace him. An FIR has been registered against Hariram Bansal, a resident of Gurugram, and others.

Local authorities said the building was being used as a PG accommodation. Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, houses several PG accommodations, hostels and eateries and is a bustling residential and commercial area frequented by students.

As per a senior MCD official, the collapsed building was a ground floor plus four floors structure built over approximately 55 square yards in a resettlement colony where permission was originally granted only for ground plus one floor.

The MCD has also evacuated tenants from a neighbouring building that housed a women's PG and sealed it.

CM Rekha Gupta assures strict action

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited AIIMS Trauma Centre to meet doctors and health officials and enquire about the condition of those rescued from the collapse. She assured strict action against those found responsible for the incident.

"No one will be spared," the chief minister said.