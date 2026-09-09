Satya Niketan PG Collapse: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders bulldozer action against illegal constructions

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ordered bulldozer action against illegal buildings across Delhi after the Satya Niketan PG collapse on Sept 6 that killed 7 and directed MCD to inspect all PG hostels.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has ordered strict action against illegal constructions after the Satya Niketan PG building collapse on Sept 6 that killed 7 people. She directed the MCD to demolish illegal structures using bulldozers across Delhi.

Crackdown on illegal constructions

CM Gupta has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to carry out demolitions in several areas, ensuring senior officials are present on-site. She also requested a comprehensive inspection of all paying guest hostels in the city. "Conduct intensive inspections of all PG hostels in Delhi and take action against illegal construction," the Chief Minister said in her directive.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to review building records to determine the timing of the illegal construction and the responsible jurisdiction. "Scrutinise building records - determine exactly when the illegal construction took place and under whose jurisdiction," she said.

Also read: Delhi House Collapse: How many people were killed? Students allege many more died than reported

Action at collapse site

On the Chief Minister's instructions, the MCD will demolish the unsafe building next to the accident site for public safety. The CMO posted on X, "On the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MCD has been directed to demolish the dilapidated building adjoining the accident site in the interest of public safety. The belongings of students inside the building are being safely removed by Delhi Fire Service personnel systematically. All students and residents are requested to cooperate with the authorities."

Delhi Fire Service is systematically removing students' belongings from a building following its collapse. Hundreds of students are vacating PGs in Satya Niketan, with a focus on those with four or more floors due to illegal and unsafe structures. The government aims to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of students in PG accommodations.