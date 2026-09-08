Satya Niketan PG: Building adjacent to collapsed site to be demolished in 2 days, several nearby properties sealed

Experts said the ground floor seems to have been built without pillars or beams, and additional floors were added later over time. They said such methods of construction can severely affect a building's strength and stability.

Two days after seven people were killed in a building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan, civic authorities have decided to demolish the adjacent structure in a calibrated, phased manner after it was found to be weak and unsafe.

The building, which remained standing after the collapse, is currently supported by 18-20 iron guardrails placed in the front, back and middle as a safety measure. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) found the structure unsafe during an inspection and issued it a notice.

"The building has weakened, and we will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next 1-2 days," MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said.

Building was in 'poor condition'

According to experts, the structure is in poor condition and lacked supports like pillars and beams.

Experts said the ground floor seems to have been built without pillars or beams, and additional floors were added later over time. They said such methods of construction can severely affect a building's strength and stability.

#WATCH | Satya Niketan building collapse | Visuals of the building adjoining the one that collapsed in Satya Niketan on 6th September.



As per MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, "The building has weakened, and we will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next… pic.twitter.com/2RrbGIrpQX — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

Officials said a notice was served after the building was found to be in poor structural condition.

Meanwhile, six nearby buildings have been sealed after the tragedy.

MCD directs inspection of buildings in all zones

In the wake of the deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan, south Delhi, which killed seven people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) directed executive engineers (building) across all zones to inspect buildings under their jurisdiction and submit comprehensive reports by September 10.

Officials further said the information collected from the inspections would be made part of an affidavit to be submitted before the Delhi High Court within 10 days. According to the order, the inspection drive and submission of reports will be personally monitored and supervised by the additional commissioners concerned in each zone.

In a separate administrative move after the incident, IAS officer Shashvat Saurabh was given additional charge of MCD's South Zone after Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar was suspended on Monday.

MCD suspends 5 officials

The MCD suspended Kumar and four engineering officials pending disciplinary proceedings after a building collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring at least six.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said the owner of the Satya Niketan building that collapsed, killing seven people, was apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area on Monday.

The action comes after a massive search operation involving 10 teams was launched to trace him. An officer said, "Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi. Further examination is ongoing in connection with the case."

Satya Niketan PG owner arrested

According to police, Satya Niketan PG owner Hariram Gupta got a call from an acquaintance informing him about the collapse soon after it happened on Sunday. He was in Gurugram when the building came down. He immediately switched off his phone and went into hiding after leaving the city, the source said.

After collecting the owner's details, police teams tried to contact him but could not reach him. Following this, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued to trace his whereabouts and prevent him from leaving the country.

To trace Gupta, Delhi Police formed 10 teams including personnel from the southwest district, Special Staff and other units, and launched a massive search operation.

On Monady, Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta and son Mahesh Gupta were produced in court. Hariram and Urmila were sent to 14 days of judicial custody, while Mahesh was remanded to two days of police custody. All three were arrested in connection with the incident.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhavya Karhail passed the order of remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi police and defence counsel Yashpal Singh.

According to Delhi Police, the building’s electricity connection was in Hariram Gupta’s name, while his son was handling its management. The property was registered in the name of Hariram’s wife, Urmila Gupta.