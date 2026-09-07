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Delhi: Satya Niketan building collapse death toll reaches five

Satya Niketan building collapse death toll reaches 5

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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Shocking CCTV video shows building collapse in Delhi, death toll reaches six, watch

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Service, Delhi Police, and other agencies are working at the site to clear the heavy debris.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 07:35 AM IST

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Shocking CCTV video shows building collapse in Delhi, death toll reaches six, watch
Rescue operations underway at the Satya Niketan building collapse site (Photo/ANI)
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As the death toll in the Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse rose to six, CCTV footage from the site has emerged. The footage shows the location where search and rescue efforts are continuing in South-West Delhi.

One more body has been recovered in the late-night operations, raising the death toll to six.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Service, Delhi Police, and other agencies are working at the site to clear the heavy debris.

What exactly happened?

CCTV footage shows the building suddenly collapsing within seconds, with a huge cloud of dust rising as the structure fell to the ground.

In another footage from a building opposite, a shopkeeper can be seen narrowly escaping the collapse. He was sitting outside his shop just before the building came down. As it suddenly collapsed and dust engulfed the surroundings, he is seen fleeing from the spot to save himself.

According to police, the collapse in Satya Niketan took place on Sunday, and the Delhi Fire Department received an alert at about 1:30 pm. Emergency teams and rescue personnel were then deployed to the site for rescue operations.

Earlier, police had said 10 people were rescued.

The collapse has triggered questions over the safety of buildings being used as paying guest accommodations and the enforcement of construction and fire safety norms in densely populated parts of the national capital.

Political reaction over student safety

Congress leader and AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja questioned the BJP government over the safety of students living in such accommodations. She added that students are sent to Delhi with hopes of building their future and asked who would be held responsible for their safety.

“What is the BJP government doing? They have forgotten what happened at the coaching centre. A mafia is operating in Delhi. These children are sent away with so many hopes. They are the only support for their parents. Who is responsible for their safety?” Selja said.

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal said the incident should not be viewed as an isolated case. He claimed that similar incidents occur every few months and raised concerns over unauthorised construction in parts of Delhi.

Saigal alleged that some buildings either have unapproved blueprints, additional floors added later or substandard construction. He questioned whether the authorities responsible for approving building plans had adequately checked their safety."

Look at the kind of buildings constructed in Delhi—I would say that in some areas, one in five buildings is unauthorised; either the blueprints weren't approved, extra floors were added, or the construction is substandard," he said.

He also called for restrictions on new construction in areas that are already overcrowded and over-built. Saigal said authorities should consider stopping the sanctioning of new building plans in such areas and examine the safety of existing structures.

"At the very least, we should ban new construction in these areas. We must halt new construction—or stop sanctioning building plans—for areas that are already over-congested and over-built. These are the things that need to be addressed," he added.

Rescue operation underway

On Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse, NSUI President Vinod Jakhar called the situation is extremely grave.

"Rescue operations are ongoing, and conditions are dire. Almost all the students being pulled out are dead. We tried our best to get those students out; we actually succeeded in rescuing about three of them. Had the medical facilities, medical teams, police, and fire brigade arrived on time—had all necessary resources and responsible officials been present promptly—perhaps more students could have been saved. But the BJP has no disaster management plan. Just look at how the country's Home Minister inaugurates a grand BJP office in Goa today, while here, a building collapses. BJP offices never collapse because they are built using money extorted from PG and coaching centre operators. Our only demand is justice for the students. Several of our colleagues have also sustained serious injuries. There is absolutely no accountability," Jakhar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Rajat Choudhary said the situation remained serious and appealed for speedy rescue efforts. He said ambulances and doctors were present in large numbers and urged both the Delhi and Central governments to ensure that those trapped were rescued quickly.

Choudhary also appealed to political parties to avoid politicising the tragedy and instead extend support to the affected families and those involved in the rescue operation.

"This is not the time for politics; those affected were someone's children. Instead of playing politics, one should offer support. The opposition should not do this; they should stand in solidarity," he said.

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