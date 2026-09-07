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Satya Niketan building collapse: CM Rekha Gupta says guilty will not be spared

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Satya Niketan building collapse: CM Rekha Gupta says guilty will not be spared

In a post on social media, Gupta said nearby paying guest accommodations and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected, adding that immediate sealing of buildings with unauthorised floors has been ordered across Delhi.

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ANI

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST

Satya Niketan building collapse: CM Rekha Gupta says guilty will not be spared
Seven people have been confirmed dead in the building collapse incident.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that the government has taken the Satya Niketan building collapse incident very seriously and anyone found guilty will not be spared. In a post on X,  she said nearby paying guest accommodation and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. She said immediate sealing of buildings with unauthorised fifth floors has been ordered across Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer have been suspended with immediate effect following the tragic Satya Niketan incident. “The building owner has been arrested. Nearby PGs and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. Strict action, including sealing, will be taken against violations. Delhi Government has taken the matter with utmost seriousness. Anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared,” she said.

In another post, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Rekha Gupta has ordered strict and comprehensive action following the Satya Niketan incident. “She is continuously monitoring the rescue, relief and safety measures. The building owner has been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway. Any building found violating safety norms will face immediate sealing action."

"A policy will be brought to make periodic structural audits and building safety certification mandatory for all buildings used for public activities, including PGs, nursing homes, schools and other institutions. No public activity will be permitted in any such building until its safety is duly certified. Delhi Government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness. There will be no compromise on public safety, and responsibility will be fixed at every level," the CMO added.

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar expressed grief over loss of lives. "Unfortunately, we have lost seven lives. We think the building next to the collapsed building has weakened, and it was strengthened through the night. We will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next one-two days."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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