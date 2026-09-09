Satya Niketan building collapse killed seven people. Know what led to the collapse, what MCD found in 1,252 PG buildings and details of Delhi’s crackdown.

Satya Niketan Building Collapse Explained: What went wrong and how MCD is cracking down on unsafe PGs

The Satya Niketan building collapse in New Delhi, which killed seven people, has revealed two key factors behind the structure’s failure. According to reports, the water accumulation in the basement had weakened the 50-year-old, five-storey building.

What led to the Satya Niketan building collapse?

While owners decided to fill and level the basement by dumping three truckloads of construction debris. At the same time, a ground-floor wall was removed to create additional space for a shop, further compromising the building’s stability.

Police have arrested labour contractor Sanoj Kumar, who said he was hired by Mahesh Gupta, son of one of the owners, Hariram Gupta. The FIR also alleged that the owners built additional floors despite knowing the building was weak and later allowed it to operate as a student PG called ‘Hostel Daze’.

The building’s location near Delhi University meant several students were staying there; five of the seven victims were students. A court has granted police two days’ custody of Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu Gupta

What did MCD find in 1,252 PG buildings?

Following the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has surveyed 1,252 PG buildings between September 7 and 9. Of these, 1,201 were found visibly safe, while 39 require minor repairs, nine need major repairs, and three were declared dangerous, with demolition of one already underway. The MCD has also identified 26 buildings above G+4 floors for close monitoring and plans to continue the survey while intensifying action against unauthorised construction, property misuse and unsafe structures.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the MCD to undertake a city-wide crackdown on illegal constructions and conduct intensive inspections of paying guest accommodations, particularly those suspected of violating prescribed construction and height norms. Senior civic officials have also been directed to remain on the ground during enforcement operations.The MCD has also been examining buildings considered vulnerable to collapse and taking action against structures found to be unauthorised or unsafe. On September 9, demolition action was reported in several parts of Delhi as the civic body continued its crackdown.

The enforcement drive is aimed at preventing risks to residents arising from unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and structurally unsafe buildings, while ensuring compliance with building and civic regulations across the capital.

(With inputs from ANI)