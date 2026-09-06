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Delhi: Satya Niketan building collapse death toll reaches five

The Delhi Police said that an FIR will be registered in connection with the incident, while raids are underway to apprehend the accused.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST

Delhi: Satya Niketan building collapse death toll reaches five
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The death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse has reached five, according to the police. Officials said that an FIR will be registered shortly in connection with the incident, while raids are underway to apprehend the accused. A multi-pronged rescue operation was underway at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives, terming the incident "distressing."' “The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spoke with doctors and health officials as she arrived at the AIIMS Trauma Centre to meet individuals rescued from the incident site and brought there for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Pawan Khera said that the building collapse incident pointed towards the alleged shortage of college hostels. "We can clearly see that there is a shortage of hostels. The conditions in which they are living have now come before everyone. We have seen building collapses before. We have also seen fires in coaching centres. It should be the responsibility of governments. But here, the opposite is happening. Our complete sympathies are with the affected families, and we hope that everyone can be rescued as soon as possible through the ongoing rescue operations, " he told ANI.

"Four people have died in the Satya Niketan building collapse incident. An FIR will be registered shortly. Simultaneous raids are underway to apprehend the accused," Delhi police. An eyewitness says, "There was an old building opposite the temple that was being run as a PG. Recently, work was being done in its basement. When it rained, the basement flooded, causing the entire building to collapse. This happened around 1 AM. There was open space in front of the temple, but the building collapsed because it was old and had five or six floors. Since there are usually at least two students per room, I estimate there would be no fewer than 30–40 students... The building opposite this one doesn't have pillars either. As for this one, it certainly didn't have them because it was an old building. It was originally built back when the Satya Niketan colony was first established... I can't say for sure if it was being excavated, but it is confirmed that work was going on in the basement." A PCR call regarding the building collapse was received at around 1:34 pm at Police Station South Campus.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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