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Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 3 accused taken for medical check-up ahead of court hearing today

The three accused, including the son of the building owner, had been in police custody for the past two days. Following the completion of their medical examination, they are scheduled to be taken to court, where police are expected to seek further directions in the case.

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Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 3 accused taken for medical check-up ahead of court hearing today
The three accused will be produced in Patiala House Court today (Photo/ANI)
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Delhi Police on Friday took the three accused arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case for a medical examination before producing them before Patiala House Court later in the day.

The three accused, including the son of the building owner, had been in police custody for the past two days. Following the completion of their medical examination, they are scheduled to be taken to court, where police are expected to seek further directions in the case.

The arrests were made in connection with the building collapse at Satya Niketan, where seven people died following the incident.

Earlier, Patiala House Court on Thursday denied anticipatory Bail to Advocate Shubham Tyagi, a PG Operator of the Satya Niketan Building that collapsed on September 6.The court noted that the rent agreement was suppressed in the bail application and the investigation is at an initial stage.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler dismissed the Anticipatory bail plea after considering the submissions of counsel and evidence against Tyagi, including the statement of an injured student.

The court said that in view of the circumstances, there is a need for further investigation into knowledge, consent and the financial/operational role of the applicant. This is not a fit case for grant of Anticipatory bail.While opposing the anticipatory bail application, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Mukul Kumar submitted that the applicant is not a mere investor.

He is a co-lessee and business partner of co-accused Sudhanshu.It was further submitted that Sudhanshu and Shubham jointly ran paying-guest accommodations under the name “Hotel / Hostel Daze”. Building No. 14 was taken on a combined rent of Rs. 1,05,000 per month from Urmila Gupta.

Patiala House Court on Wednesday had granted two days of police custody to Mahesh Gupta, contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case.

Delhi Police had sought three days of police custody of Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar and Sudhanshu. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kautuk Bhardwaj granted two days of custody of building owner’s son Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar and Sudhanshu after hearing the Delhi Police’s custody application.

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