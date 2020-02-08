Satta bazaar: AAP favourites to win Delhi assembly elections

As the polling for Delhi elections comes to a close, the gambling circuit in the country has made a total bet of whopping Rs 5000 crores.

Gauging the atmosphere in the circuit, the bets favour Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to come back to power. However, the party is engaged in a close contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The current satta bazar rates are:-

Aam Aadmi Party - 70 paisa

BJP - 85 paisa

Congress - 5 rupees

It is to be noted that lower the market rate, higher the probability. According to the bookies, there have been no bets placed on any Congress candidate to become the chief minister, with Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal leading in the betting circle to become the Chief Minister of the state.

The bookies are placing bets on Kejriwal at 40 paise and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at Rs 2.

Apart from Delhi, the bookies of many cities including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bangalore are interested in the election results.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.