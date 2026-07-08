'Satluj' pulled out off OTT platform: Who was KPS Gill? 'Supercop' of Punjab, one of most controversial IPS officers

KPS Gill, IPS officer and former DGP of Punjab, led Operation Black Thunder and anti-militancy drives in the 1980s-90s. Hailed as a ‘supercop’, he faced human rights allegations.

Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, popularly known as KPS Gill, was an Indian Police Service officer who became a household name during Punjab’s insurgency years. Hailed by many as a hero who restored peace, he was also accused of serious human rights violations. His career spanned over three decades and left a lasting, polarising legacy in Indian policing.

Early life and career in the Northeast

Gill joined the Indian Police Service in 1958. He began his service in the Northeast, serving in Meghalaya and Assam for nearly 28 years.

By 1980, he had risen to Inspector General of Police in Assam. His experience in counter-insurgency operations in the region later shaped his approach in Punjab. He returned to his home state of Punjab in 1984, at a time when militancy was escalating.

Punjab tenure and 'Operation Black Thunder'

Gill is best remembered for his two terms as Director General of Police, Punjab, first from 1988 to 1990, and again from 1991 to 1995.

In May 1988, he led Operation Black Thunder to flush out militants camping inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Unlike Operation Blue Star, this operation used minimal force. Around 66 militants surrendered and 44 people were killed in the encounter, with officials crediting Gill for avoiding large-scale civilian casualties.

By 1991, an estimated 5,000 people had died in Punjab due to militancy and riots. In 1992, the Government of India tasked Gill again to make Punjab "terror-free." Under his command, official data showed the death toll dropped to around 500 by 1993.

During this period, Gill introduced a controversial bounty system, announcing cash rewards, including ₹50,000 for police encounters with known extremists. Critics argue this policy contributed to alleged extrajudicial killings and a climate of fear where civilians began to fear the police as much as militants.

Allegations of human rights violations

Gill’s tenure coincided with some of the darkest allegations against Punjab Police.

Human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra investigated and alleged that between 1984 and 1994, security forces had carried out thousands of extrajudicial executions and secret cremations of Sikhs across Punjab. Khalra claimed over 2,000 secret cremations in Amritsar alone and more than 25,000 statewide.

In 1995, Khalra disappeared. In 1996, nine Punjab Police officers were prosecuted in connection with his case. Six were later convicted.

Gill himself denied direct involvement but remained a central figure in the debate over "encounter killings" during the insurgency.

Post-retirement roles and controversies

Gill retired from the IPS in 1995. After retirement, he founded the Institute for Conflict Management (ICM) and served as its president. He also worked as a security advisor to multiple state governments.

1997: Was offered a security advisor role but could not take it after being accused of sexual harassment.

August 1996: Convicted in a sexual harassment case and sentenced to 3 months imprisonment and a Rs 2,00,000 fine.

2000: Consulted by Sri Lanka’s foreign minister as an anti-terrorism expert.

2002: Appointed Security Advisor to Gujarat after the Godhra train burning and subsequent riots. At the time, Narendra Modi was Chief Minister. In 2013, Gill commented that “The Gujarat riots were a failure of the police... The police were a blunt instrument during the riots.”

2006: Hired as security advisor by the Chhattisgarh government.

In 1997, he authored the book The Knights of Falsehood and continued writing for ICM.

Film character inspired by real life

Gill’s tough image entered popular culture. According to a report by The Hindu, the character DGP Inderpal Singh Bitta in a Satluj film was based on KPS Gill. The film depicts the conflict between state power and human rights activism during the Punjab years.

Death and legacy

KPS Gill passed away in 2017 at the age of 82. His legacy remains deeply divided. Supporters credit him with crushing militancy and bringing Punjab back from the brink. Critics point to allegations of custodial torture, fake encounters, and the human cost of his "hard" policing methods.

Gill himself maintained that his only motive was to make the country free from terrorism, even if it meant making difficult and unpopular decisions.