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Satluj: Government panel backs ban, says film goes against India's sovereignty and integrity

The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer movie is based on the life of the late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who documented the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 04:39 PM IST

Satluj: Government panel backs ban, says film goes against India's sovereignty and integrity
Satluj is based on the life of late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
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A committee set up by the central government to examine the content of Satluj has recommended that the ban on the movie should stay. The inter-ministerial panel said that the film goes against the country's sovereignty and integrity, news agency PTI reported citing sources in the government. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer movie is based on the life of the late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who documented the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.

As per the PTI report, the committee said the ban on the film was justified under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Section 69A of the IT Act gives government the authority to block online content on grounds such as India's sovereignty and integrity, defence, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, and public order. The government-appointed panel comprises representatives from ministries of information and broadcasting, home affairs, electronics and information technology, women and child development, external affairs, defence, law and justice, and others. The committee stated that the narrative of the film is not balanced as it allegedly whitewashes the actions of militants while highlighting the excesses committed by security forces in Punjab during the years when militancy in the state was at its peak.

Satluj, which was originally titled Punjab '95, was taken down from the online streaming platform ZEE5 for viewers in India just two days after its release on July 3. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting subsequently set up an inter-department committee under the IT Rules 2021 for conducting a detailed examination of the film and recommending future course of action. The film depicts the life of Jaswant Khalra, who was abducted and killed by officers of the Punjab Police in 1995. The movie has been politicised in Punjab ahead of the state assembly elections. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded that the ban be lifted, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced plans to screen the film across the state.

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