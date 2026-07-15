Satluj: Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra and what happened in Punjab in 1995?

The biographical film has created ripples in the Indian political discourse, much like its subject had done through his daring lifework during one of Punjab's darkest times

Satluj, a film prevented from being released for years, was taken down hours after it debuted on an online streaming platform earlier this month. The biographical film has created ripples in the Indian political discourse, much like its subject had done through his daring lifework during one of Punjab's darkest times. The movie, originally titled Punjab '95, is based on the life and journey of the late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was abducted and killed at the age of 43 in 1995. But, what was Khalra's work about and why was he murdered?

Who was Jaswant Khalra?

Jaswant Singh, born in Khalra village of Tarn Taran district, is remembered for his campaign against the disappearance of thousands of Sikh youths during the 1980s and the 1990s -- decades when militancy in Punjab was at its peak. Many of the disappeared were later found to have been killed in fake police encounters. Khalra was also appointed as general secretary of the regional political party Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) human rights wing, which was formed especially to examine the alleged extrajudicial killings. Khalra alleged that there could have been more than 25,000 killings and illegal cremations carried out by the Punjab Police during that period.

Who killed Khalra?

Like those he documented, Khalra also became a victim of police brutality. On September 6, 1995, the activist was abducted from outside his house, allegedly at the behest of some officials of the state police. He was then allegedly tortured at the Jhabal police station before being shot dead. Khalra's body was disposed of near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej river. His remains were never recovered.

In 1996, the Supreme Court of India ordered that Khalra's case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A court in Patiala in 2005 convicted six policemen for the activist's murder -- a verdict upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011. That same year, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed a high-level panel to investigate hundreds of militancy-era cases of officials cremating unclaimed bodies, a scandal that Khalra had brought to global attention. Today, Khalra's widow Paramjit Kaur runs the Khalra Mission Organisation in his memory.

Why was the film's release delayed?

Satluj, which has been produced with the consent of Khalra's family, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, But the body reportedly sought well over 100 cuts and also asked for a change to its title. After around three years, the makers ditched plans for a theatrical release and opted to premiere the film directly on the OTT platform ZEE5. Director Honey Trehan said the version that debuted on the streaming service was the complete film, "in its original form as we always intended." But the film was taken down just two days after the release, with government officials saying it poses a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity.