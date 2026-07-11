Satluj ban: Petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks action against illegal screenings

The film, originally titled Punjab '95, was taken down from the online streaming platform ZEE5 just two days after it was premiered. The government has placed an indefinite ban on the film, alleging that it poses a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity.

An advocate has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, asking for action against alleged illegal screenings of the banned movie Satluj. The film, originally titled Punjab '95, was taken down from the online streaming platform ZEE5 just two days after it was premiered earlier this month. The government has placed an indefinite ban on the film, alleging that it poses a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity. However, the movie has since been publicly screened in several places across Punjab and other states.

The petition in the High Court has been filed by advocate Vineet Jindal. Posting a copy of the plea on X, he wrote: "By this Letter petition before the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, I am seeking appropriate action against individuals, religious organisations, and political parties involved in organising illegal public screenings of the film. Such screenings are allegedly being used to promote violence and spread hatred against a community as well as the security agencies."

Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan, was released on ZEE5 on July 3 and was removed from the OTT platform by July 5. The platform issued a statement to address the film's takedown, saying: "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering."

What is Satluj all about?

Satluj, starring actors like Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal, is based on the life of the late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who documented the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994 -- the decade when militancy in the state was at its peak. Jaswant Khalra was abducted and killed by officers of the Punjab Police in 1995.