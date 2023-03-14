Satish Kaushik death: Car-lover Vikas Malu's Kuber Group has businesses in 45 countries, wife Saanvi accused him of...

The Kuber Group was founded by Vikas Malu's father Moolchand Malu. (File)

New Delhi: Vikas Malu has made headlines after his wife Saanvi Malu accused him of hatching a conspiracy to eliminate actor Satish Kaushik. The woman said Malu had taken Rs 15 crore from Satish Kaushik who had been asking for the money for the past few months. However, per the woman, Malu wasn't willing to pay him back.

The woman claimed Malu had told her that the money had been lost during the coronavirus pandemic, and Kaushik was demanding his money. She said Kaushik's death wasn't natural and Vikas Malu was involved in it.

However, Vikas Malu said he had been Satish Kaushik's friend for over 30 years. He said Kaushik's death at his farm house was just a coincidence.

Vikas Malu's estranged wife Saanvi Malu wrote that Vikas Malu might have administered some drug to Kaushik to eliminate him. Saanvi had registered two rape cases against Vikas Malu, alleging that he married her forcibly.

Who is Vikas Malu?

Vikas Malu is a businessman. He owns the Kuber Group that had begun its business by selling tobacco products. Now, he has 45 businesses in 50 countries. He is considered to be a good business strategist. He leads 12 of the group's total companies. Recently, he was appointed as the director of Vardhman International Private Limited.

The Kuber Group was founded by Vikas Malu's father Moolchand Malu. The brand's Kuber Khaini alone sells for over Rs 16 crore. The company also sells paan masala, mouth freshner, incense sticks etc.

Vikas Malu lives an opulent lifestyle. His Instagram profile is replete with photos showing him in a private jet, among swanky cars and having gala time with friends.

He can also be seen posing with Salman Khan and Ranvir Singh.

The woman said Satish and her husband had business connections. She claimed he had told her he would get blue pills and Russians to keep him away.

The woman said Satish and her husband had business connections. She claimed he had told her he would get blue pills and Russians to keep him away.

Satish Kaushik's wife, however, has said he died of a cardiac arrest. She also said Malu hadn't borrowed any money from Kaushik. She said the police have verified everything. She also said there were no tensions between Malu and Kaushik. She said Saanvi was trying to tarnish her husband's reputation.