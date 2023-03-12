Satish Kaushik death: Heart attack or murder mystery? Shocking claims made after actor’s demise

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik (File photo)

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik unexpectedly passed away earlier this week, sending shockwaves into the Bollywood film industry. The news of Kaushik’s death was confirmed by actor Anupam Kher, who was also one of the closest friends of the Mr India actor.

While the cause of death of Satish Kaushik was ruled as a heart attack, a new twist in the mystery has raised claims that his death might have been a murder. The Delhi Police had earlier issued a statement saying that Kaushik died due to natural causes, a claim which is now being opposed.

A sensational new angle has emerged in the death of the Mr India actor, where the name of his close friend and businessman Vikas Malu is now under the scanner. This comes after Malu’s wife Sanvi made several shocking allegations against him, linking her husband with Satish Kaushik’s death.

Just before his death, Satish Kaushik was attending a party at a farmhouse owned by Vikas Malu. After his death, Sanvi Malu wrote a letter to the Delhi Police, alleging that one party attended by Kaushik was also attended by underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s son Anas Ibrahim.

According to the allegations made by Sanvi Malu, her husband Vikas had taken Rs 15 crore from Satish Kaushik as a form of investment in his business in Dubai. Satish was reportedly demanding his money back, which prompted Vikas Malu to kill him, she claimed.

She alleged that Kaushik was murdered with the use of some pills, which her husband had arranged. Delhi Police had also recovered some ‘medicines’ from the farmhouse in Delhi, where Kaushik was reportedly partying before his death.

Keeping in mind the fresh claims, Delhi Police told ANI, “In actor Satish Kaushik’s death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by police to record her statement.”

