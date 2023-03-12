Satish Kaushik Death: Dawood Ibrahim’s son attended Dubai party, claims Sanvi Malu, wife of actor’s friend Vikas Malu

A photo from the Dubai party. Dawood's son is not seen in this photo.

In a sensational twist in actor-director Satish Kaushik’s death, the name of his close friend and businessman Vikas Malu has come under the scanner as his wife Sanvi Malu had accused him of being involved in the actor’s death. It is to be noted that Satish Kaushik had partied at the farmhouse, which is owned by Vijay Malu, before his sudden death.

Sanvi Malu has written a letter to Delhi Police claiming that her husband Vikas Malu hosted a party in Dubai on August 23, 2022 and Satish Kaushik was also present in the party. Sanvi Malu also claimed in her letter to Delhi Police that Vikas Malu told her that underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s son Anas Ibrahim was also present in the party.

Sanvi Malu is the second wife of Vikas Malu, who is the owner of Kuber Group. Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the allegations made by Sanvi Malu.

"In actor Satish Kaushik`s death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by police to record her statement,” Delhi Police told ANI in a statement.

Talking to ANI, Vikas Malu`s wife said, "I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji`s death. He had come to my husband`s farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse."

According to Sanvi, Vikas Malu had business links with Satish Kaushik and the two were involved in a money dispute worth Rs 15 crore.

"Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India,” she said.

"When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That`s why I have brought this angle to the police for fair investigation,” she claimed.

Sanvi Malu has also claimed that Vikas Malu has link with the underworld including Dawood Ibrahim.

"I have images of several people who used to visit our house regularly. Vikas himself told me that Anas, who used to come to our house, is Dawood Ibrahim`s son. Mustafa, another person who regularly came to our house, is also Dawood Ibrahim`s right-hand man," she noted.

Satish Kaushik died on March 9 due to cardiac arrest.

