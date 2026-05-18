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Satheesan begins Kerala CM tenure with welfare push, announces free bus travel for women, Rs 3000 raise for ASHA workers

Kerala Chief Minister Satheesan chaired his first Cabinet meeting, rolling out an immediate policy implementation to fulfill core election promises.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 18, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

Satheesan begins Kerala CM tenure with welfare push, announces free bus travel for women, Rs 3000 raise for ASHA workers
Image source: ANI
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Ending a ten-year hiatus, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on Monday. In a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital, 61-year-old VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister.

Wasting no time after the grand ceremony, Chief Minister Satheesan chaired his first Cabinet meeting, rolling out an immediate policy implementation to fulfill core election promises.

What major announcements did VD Satheesan make after taking oath as Keralam CM?

He announced that women will have free journey in Kerala State Roadways Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses from June 15, the details of which will be announced in the coming days.

CM Satheesan also announced the creation of a separate department for the welfare of senior citizens, describing i as the first such initiative in the country.

Drawing inspiration from Japan's elderly care system, the Chief Minister said a detailed study of the Japanese model would be conducted within two months.

"A society is judged by how it treats its elderly. Kerala will soon become a model state in caring for senior citizens," CM Satheesan said after the cabinet meeting.

Announced Rs 3000 for ASHA workers

The government also moved swiftly to address long-pending demands of ASHA workers.

Keeping another election promise, the cabinet approved a Rs 3,000 hike in their honorarium, raising it to Rs 12,000.

Retirement benefit-related announcements for ASHA workers are expected within a month.

Anganwadi workers, catering workers, pre-primary teachers and ayahs were also granted a Rs 1,000 increase in wages. Satheesan said additional benefits would be considered once the state's financial condition improves.

Meanwhile, the Assembly elections to the 140-member House were held on April 9, with results declared on May 4. The Congress-led UDF won 102 seats, the LDF secured 35, and the BJP won 3.

(With ANI inputs)

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