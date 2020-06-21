Satellite images show China crossed LAC: Rahul Gandhi

While the tensions are growing at the Line of Actual Control with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been continuously launching attacks on the Narendra Modi-led Centre on the issue.

In a fresh attack, Gandhi has targeted PM Modi saying that satellite images show that China has intruded into Indian territory.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader stated that PM Modi said nobody intruded and nobody has occupied our territory, but the satellite images show clearly that China near Pangong lake has occupied the holy land of Bharat Mata. He used an image with the tweet shown by one of the TV channels.

Earlier today, in another jibe at PM Modi over the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan valley, Gandhi took to twitter and labelled him as 'Surender Modi'.

He shared an international publication's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

Rahul's reaction apparently comes in response to PM Modi's statement in Saturday's all-party meet wherein he stated that 'neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'.

On Saturday, Gandhi had said that Modi has surrendered to Chinese aggression. "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?," he tweeted.

The Congress party has attacked the government over the statement and has called it "a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth".