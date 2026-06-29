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Who was Sarla Bhat? Yasin Malik to face trial in 1990 rape-murder case linked to Kashmiri pandit exodus

Yasin Malik, Kashmiri separatist leader, has been named main accused in the 1990 Sarla Bhat rape-murder case after the State Investigation Agency (SIA) filed 737-page chargesheet naming him the alleged mastermind in the case.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 06:58 PM IST

Who was Sarla Bhat? Yasin Malik to face trial in 1990 rape-murder case linked to Kashmiri pandit exodus
Kashmir SIA has filed chargesheet against Yasin Malik in 1990 Sarla Bhat murder case (ANI)
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Yasin Malik, Kashmiri separatist leader, has been named main accused in the 1990 Sarla Bhat rape-murder case after the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) filed 737-page chargesheet naming him the alleged mastermind in the case. 

The development has come almost 35 years after the abduction, rape and murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat which shocked the Valley during the early months of 1990, at a time of Kashmiri Pandit exodus. The development is a milestone in a case that is seen as one of the biggest targetted violence against a community and marks the first breakthrough in the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, an event which even today bring shivers down the spine. The event saw the peak period of militancy in the region. 

Chargesheet filed against Yasin Malik

The SIA filed the chargesheet before the TADA Court in Srinagar. In the chargesheet, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik is accused of killing the Kashmiri nurse and it further alleges that the organisation was involved in a massive violent campaign against Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990 and this very act of raping and killing a nurse was part of it. The campaign, it alleges, was a deliberate effort to scare the community and push them to lave the Valley, resulting in their exodus. 

The SIA said that the investigation rebuilt the nearly three-and-a-half-decade-old case through highly safeguarded witness testimonies, forensic and ballistic evidence, documentary records, electronic evidence and contemporaneous material, making it possible for the investigators to formally bring the case to trial.

 

Who was Sarla Bhat? What happened to her?

Sarla Bhat was a Kashmiri Pandit nurse who worked in the Neonatology Department at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, in Srinagar. She was from Anantnag district. Before the incident occured on April 18, 1990, she never stopped working at the hospital despite an atmosphere of fear and threat that surrounded Kashmir in 1990, said the investigators.

The SIA alleged that she was kidnapped by the JKLF terrorists on April 18, 1990, after completing her duty at the hospital. She was allegedly taken to the Illahibagh-Lal Bazar area, where she was assaulted, tortured and later shot dead. Her body was recovered the next day on the Mallabagh-Omer Colony Road in Srinagar, several kilometres away from the hospital.

Who all are named in the chargesheet?

Besides Malik, the investigation identifies Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo, alleged to have fled to PoK and still absconds, along with Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi alias Idrees and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo, all of whom are now dead, as participants in the alleged conspiracy.

Malik, who is serving concurrent life sentences in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail after he was convicted in 2022 in a terror-funding case, attended the proceedings before the Srinagar TADA Court through video conferencing.

 

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