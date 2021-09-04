'Sarkari babus' to take 5-minute 'Yoga Break' after government launches mobile app 'Yogasana'

So after lunch breaks and tea breaks, the Sarkari babus are now all set to take a 'Yoga Break' during their work schedule. Yes, you heard it right. The government has asked all its employees to take a 5-minute 'Yoga Break'. For this, an application developed by the Ministry of Ayush has to be downloaded which has an inbuilt five-minute-long Yoga protocol.

The government employees will do 'Asana, Pranayama and Dhyana' for 5 minutes at the office for their physical-mental health from September 30 through a mobile application launched a day ago.

In an order issued two days ago, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has asked all the Ministries to promote the application. Besides, the Ayush ministry will distribute Ayush medicines to 60 years old and above citizens in the entire country.

The Ayush Ministry just a day earlier had launched the mobile application at a mega function attended by six ministers. At this function, the DoPT Minister Jitendra Singh was also present and had urged Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to 'enact a law on Yoga for five minutes at the workplace so that people can take advantage of it'.

The ministers present on the occasion, along with the entire gathering, had demonstrated the App prescribed Yogasana.

Ayush Ministry designed and developed the 5-minute Yoga protocol for the workplace through an Expert Committee in 2019, said the DoPT order issued on September 2. It had launched the module in January 2020 as a Pilot project in six major metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata with the help of various stakeholders.